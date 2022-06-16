ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WEATHER- No Relief From Heat Advisory

By Clark Shelton
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 4 days ago

Well, the heat continues it’s grip on Tennessee, and the extended forecast calls for even hotter temps to come next week.

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 307 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-170815- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 307 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A Heat Advisory is in effect for areas west of the far eastern Cumberland Plateau through this afternoon. Dangerous heat index values in the 105 to 110 degree range will be in place during the day. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday. A cold front will push southward through the mid state on Friday, and a marginal risk of severe is in place across the entire mid state. The timeframe for any severe weather will be from late morning and into the afternoon hours. the primary threat will be straight line damaging winds. Following a nice Saturday and Sunday, our temperatures will be on the upswing and heading toward another heat wave. West of the Plateau, temperatures will reach the century mark for highs on Tuesday and Wednesday. Humidity values may be a touch lower than with this last heat wave. Nevertheless, more hot weather is on the way.
Thursday Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Heat index values as high as 105. South wind around 5 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 75. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Friday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

The post WEATHER- No Relief From Heat Advisory appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
Cheatham County Source

Air Quality Alert in Effect for June 20, 2022

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has issued a Code Orange Health Advisory for the Nashville area through midnight Monday night. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Ozone has been issued. Ground level Ozone concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. The general public is not likely to be affected. […] The post Air Quality Alert in Effect for June 20, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Heatstroke Symptoms You Need to Know as Dangerous Heat Hits Middle Tennessee

The National Weather Service predicts very hot temperatures this week. As you spend time outdoors, it is important to know the signs and symptoms of heatstroke. Too many times people do not realize they are putting themselves at risk when they are spending prolonged time in the heat. Heatstroke is deadly. Below is a list […] The post Heatstroke Symptoms You Need to Know as Dangerous Heat Hits Middle Tennessee appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

A Look at the Average Price of Gas Across Middle Tennessee

The price of a gallon of gas has reached an all-time high nationally. Below you can read the average price of gas around the country and Tennessee. Data below from AAA. As of June 19, 2022 Average national price of regular: $4.98 Tennessee average price of regular: $4.60 Tennessee’s average price of diesel: $5.63 Williamson County: […] The post A Look at the Average Price of Gas Across Middle Tennessee appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER_ Heat Advisory Monday- Popups Possible Today

Hazardous Weather Outlook Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 1201 PM CDT Sun Jun 12 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-131715- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 1201 PM CDT Sun Jun 12 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...This afternoon and tonight. A few strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible […] The post WEATHER_ Heat Advisory Monday- Popups Possible Today appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Cheatham County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: June 12, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from June 12 to June 17. Cheatham County Source 12 Men Charged in Nashville Undercover Sex Trafficking Operation A two-day undercover operation by MNPD Human Trafficking detectives, with the assistance of the TBI and Homeland Security Investigations, resulted in ten men being charged with trafficking. Read […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: June 12, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Keep Pets Safe During Extreme Heat

During the summer, we often want to enjoy the great outdoors with our whole family, which of course includes our pets. As with any season, there are dangers to be aware of as summer gives us that sweltering Tennessee heat and humidity. When taking your furry friends along with you, just being mindful of a […] The post Keep Pets Safe During Extreme Heat appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Ascension Saint Thomas and Upstream Rehabilitation Announce Partnership Expansion

PATIENTS TO RECEIVE INDUSTRY-LEADING OUTPATIENT REHAB AT 104 LOCATIONS Ascension Saint Thomas and Upstream Rehabilitation, the nation’s largest dedicated outpatient physical therapy provider, are expanding their existing partnership to include BenchMark Physical Therapy. This expansion further advances a unique and innovative model of hospital system and outpatient rehabilitation collaboration in Tennessee. Upstream operates outpatient and […] The post Ascension Saint Thomas and Upstream Rehabilitation Announce Partnership Expansion appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Middle Tennessee Lane Closures and Road Construction 6-16-22-2022

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures June 16-22, 2022 Thursday, June 16, 2022 | 02:53pm DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-24 The repair of the bridge on I-24 over Mill Creek MM 58-59 ·       6/16 – 6/21, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-24 EB and WB […] The post Middle Tennessee Lane Closures and Road Construction 6-16-22-2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Weather#Severe Weather#National Weather Service#South Wind#Heat Wave#Wednesd
Cheatham County Source

Tennessee Amusement Park Makes Tripadvisor’s ‘Best Amusement Parks & Water Parks’ Travelers’ Choice List

Tripadvisor has released its 2022 Travelers’ Choice lists and a favorite Tennessee attraction, Dollywood, is featured in the Top Amusement Parks & Water Parks- World category. Only 25 parks are featured on the list. The park is known for its shows, rides, and special events. Even Dolly Parton is often seen at the park for […] The post Tennessee Amusement Park Makes Tripadvisor’s ‘Best Amusement Parks & Water Parks’ Travelers’ Choice List appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Middle Tennessee COVID-19 Case Count

A look at COVID-19 cases in the following counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Sumner, Robertson, Rutherford, Williamson and Wilson. The information provided below comes from the Tennessee Department of Health. For more visit www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. Last update: June 11, 2022 Cheatham Total Cases (Confirmed & Probable) 11,168 Deceased 124 Average Number of Cases Per Day Over […] The post Middle Tennessee COVID-19 Case Count appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Tennessee Awarded Grant to Improve Emergency Food System

Funds Used to Reach Underserved Areas Tennesseans facing food insecurity will have improved access to nutritious foods thanks to a grant awarded to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA). The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service has awarded a $1 million grant to TDA to improve reach and resiliency of The Emergency […] The post Tennessee Awarded Grant to Improve Emergency Food System appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Lotto America Jackpot Estimated at $15 Million for June 15th Drawing

NASHVILLE—Did you know? Lotto America is a multi-state drawing-style game with drawings twice a week, jackpots that start at $2 million and nine different ways to win. Just one way to win is by matching five numbers, which is how a lucky player in Columbia, Tennessee, recently won $20,000. Penny Floyd told us she was thrilled with […] The post Lotto America Jackpot Estimated at $15 Million for June 15th Drawing appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
COLUMBIA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Cheatham County Source

TRAFFIC- Weekend Road and Lane Closures 06-9-15-2022

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, June 9 – 15, 2022 Thursday, June 09, 2022 | 03:27pm DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-24 The retracing of pavment markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state routes in Region 3 mm 37-41 ·         6/13 – 6/15, 8 p.m. – […] The post TRAFFIC- Weekend Road and Lane Closures 06-9-15-2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

New Legislation Opens Licensure to Broader Field of Engineering and Architectural Professionals Starting July 1, 2022

The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance’s Division of Regulatory Boards (“TDCI”) announces that newly enacted legislation will bring additional flexibility for the licensure of engineering and architectural professionals starting July 1, 2022. The state Board of Examiners for Architects and Engineers will be accepting applications for licensure from engineering and architectural professionals possessing broader […] The post New Legislation Opens Licensure to Broader Field of Engineering and Architectural Professionals Starting July 1, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Gov. Lee Announces Leadership Transition at Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced Commissioner Bob Rolfe’s departure from state government to enter the private sector. Stuart McWhorter will return to the Lee administration to serve as the Commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (ECD), effective July 11. “Bobby has played an invaluable role in my cabinet by recruiting new […] The post Gov. Lee Announces Leadership Transition at Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
582
Followers
1K+
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy