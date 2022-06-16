ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark McGowan hits out at families living on the east coast working 'ordinary jobs' as he attempts to lure more workers to move to WA: 'I don't understand how people live'

By Padraig Collins
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Premier Mark McGowan has come up with a novel plan to lure skilled workers to Western Australia - by disparaging their 'ordinary jobs' and lifestyle on the east coast.

Before he attends Friday's state leaders gathering in Canberra, Mr McGowan is trying to steal the best and brightest from other states with the promise of a better life.

He said cheaper homes, higher wages and a 'great lifestyle' made moving west 'a no brainer' and he doesn't 'understand how people live' in the eastern states.

The premier said he was in Sydney last week and 'saw lots of people who have very ordinary paying jobs yet the average price of a house there is $1.2 million dollars - I don't understand how people live'.

He said if people moved west they would have a better and more affordable life, own their own home and have money left over. 'It's a no brainer as far as I'm concerned.'

But Mr McGowan neglected to mention there are fewer than 2,500 houses to rent in the entire city of Perth, including 12 suburbs with just one rental each available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F8mKr_0gCjk35M00
Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan (pictured right, with his wife Sarah) is trying to lure skilled workers from the eastern states to move west

Recruitment advertising campaigns are already up and running in the eastern states to try to entice workers across the Nullarbor Plain to the west.

WA, in part because of its 'hermit state' border closures during the pandemic, is more affected by the nationwide skilled worker shortage than any other state.

'We have the lowest unemployment rate (3.1 per cent) by a long way and the highest participation rate, so (the worker shortage) is more acute here,' Mr McGowan told The West Australian.

'One of the things I'll point out is that we have cheapest housing comparatively, the highest average weekly earnings, a great lifestyle and secure work.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TIeaU_0gCjk35M00
Mark McGowan has spoken of the 'great lifestyle' available in Western Australia. Pictured is Perth's Cottesloe Beach
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fiWvu_0gCjk35M00
WA Premier Mark McGowan neglected to mention there are fewer than 2,500 houses to rent in the entire city of Perth, including 12 suburbs with just one rental each available. Pictured are houses in the Perth suburb of Morley

But Perth-based video blogger Ben Harvey, said the premier's push is bad timing, given the city is in a severe housing crisis.

Unemployment rate by state and territory

Western Australia: 3.1 per cent

ACT: 3.3 per cent

Victoria: 3.7 per cent

NSW: 4 per cent

Queensland: 4 per cent

Northern Territory: 4.1 per cent

Tasmania: 4.5 per cent

South Australia: 4.6 per cent

Source: abs.gov.au

'The premier is making his plea to go west at a time when REIWA (Real Estate Institute of Western Australia) has warned that at the end of May there were 12 suburbs in Perth with just one rental property available,' Harvey said.

He added that there were 'fewer than 2,500 houses to rent in the whole city'.

On the affordability of buying a house in the west, Harvey told the viewers of his Up Late video, 'good luck finding one and at $3 a brick good luck building one'.

He advised anyone making the moved to make sure they keep their packing boxes as they could end up living in the

If he is not telling the whole truth about the attractions of Western Australia, at least Mr McGowan knows what he's talking about when he speaks of 'a tale of two countries'.

He was born in NSW, went to university in Queensland and moved to Western Australia in 1989.

Given he is the premier of his adopted home state and won two landslide elections in a row, it's fair to say the move worked out for him.

It remains to be seen, though, if he can entice fellow east coasters to head west for a supposed better life.

Comments / 9

Brandon Dunnegan
3d ago

yes life is great until rich people move from out of state and start trying to raise property value. then it's going downhill after that.

Reply
8
Heidi
4d ago

Great from one authoritarian covid vax regime to another one. Stay in the USA if you love the country and if you are conservative especially we need you. Move to a red state if your blue one is crushing you but if you’re a lib then gogogogo to Western Australia I hear they have great beaches.

Reply(2)
6
New York Post

Ukrainian refugee who broke up home of host couple blames ex-girlfriend

A Ukrainian refugee who broke up the relationship of a British couple who took her in said her man’s jilted ex only has herself to blame. Sofiia Karkadym, 22, fled the war-torn city of Lviv and was generously taken in by security guard Tony Garnett, 29, and his then-girlfriend, Lorna, in the UK earlier this month.
WORLD
The Independent

Woman marries herself in India’s first sologamy wedding

A 24-year-old woman has become the first person in India to marry herself. Kshama Bindu, from Vadodara, created a nationwide buzz last week when she announced that she would be holding the sologamy wedding on 11 June. Despite setting the date for Saturday, Bindu decided to bring forward the ceremony, marrying herself on Wednesday instead.Bindu told reporters she had booked a priest to solemnise the marriage with traditional Vedic rituals, but he backed out after her story went viral.She has since shared footage from the ceremony - at her own home - online.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander arrested after crashing her weddingBaby elephant rescued with JCB digger after getting trapped in abandoned wellRoxie Nafousi on manifesting the relationship you deserve
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

'I was left for nine hours trying to birth a dead baby': Mother tells of appalling care at scandal-hit NHS trust as senior midwife probing its maternity failings warns 'something very, very wrong' is happening there

A mother claims she was left trying to deliver her dead baby for nine hours at a scandal-hit NHS trust. Sarah Hawkins, a physiotherapist who worked at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust (NUH), gave birth to her stillborn daughter Harriet there in 2016. She told BBC Radio 4's Today programme...
HEALTH
Phys.org

Hair and fingernail examination suggests Inca children were drugged to keep them calm before being sacrificed

A team of researchers from Poland, the U.S. and Peru has found evidence that suggests Inca children selected for sacrifice were given drugs to keep them calm prior to their deaths. In their paper published in Journal of Archaeological Science, the group describes their analysis of hair and fingernail samples from two small Incan children who had been sacrificed on Peru's Ampato volcano.
SCIENCE
