Driver sought in hit-and-run that seriously wounded 77-year-old on Chicago's Near North Side

A man and woman were taken to a hospital after armed robbers confronted them as they walked on the 600 block of West Cornelia in Boystown overnight, police said. The victims, a 58-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, were on the sidewalk near Broadway when a white Mercedes sedan pulled up around 12:23 a.m. Three men stepped out of the car and one of them displayed a handgun while demanding the victims’ property, according to a CPD spokesperson.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO