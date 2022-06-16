ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Shares of PROG Holdings Set a New 52-Week Low Today

By Happy Mohamed
 4 days ago
PROG Holdings, Inc. PRG shares are trading lower after the company cut forward-year 2022 adjusted earnings-per-share and sales guidance below estimates. The company's revised consolidated annual outlook for 2022 is as follows cutting forward-year 2022 adjusted earnings-per-share guidance from...

