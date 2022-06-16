ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Pictures: Waverley Paddle Steamer back at sea 75 years after maiden voyage

The last seagoing, passenger-carrying paddle steamer in the world was put through its paces on Thursday 75 years after its maiden voyage.

Built in 1946, the Waverley Paddle Steamer sailed from Craigendoran on the Firth of Clyde to Arrochar on Loch Long until 1973.

Nowadays, the ageing vessel takes passengers on excursions around the British coast and welcomed more on board on Thursday as it moved into its 76th year of service.

The Waverley Paddle Steamer leaves Greenock (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)
Captain Dominic McCall onboard the Waverley before it left Greenock (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)
An on-board model of the steamer (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)
Passengers board the Waverley (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)
Capt McCall surveys operations from the bridge (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

The vessel is a familiar sight on the Firth of Clyde but has ventured as far as the Bristol Channel and the Solent.

She is something of a showbusiness star with appearances including in Guy Ritchie’s film Sherlock Holmes: A Game Of Shadows, according to www.paddlesteamers.org.

Capt McCall with crew members (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)
People on the Waverley Paddle Steamer wave as it leaves Greenock (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)
A rear view of the steamer (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

With Captain Dominic McCall at the helm, the vessel put to sea once again from Greenock as she has been doing since the reign of George VI and now, after restoration, looks exactly as she did when she first weighed anchor.

A piper was on hand as passengers boarded for their journey on a steamer – named after Sir Walter Scott’s novel – that has been part of the Clyde’s history since it was built there.

The vessel has been in operation for 75 years (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)
A passenger enjoys the view (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)
A crew member onboard the steamer before it leaves Greenock (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)
A piper plays (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

