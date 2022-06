PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Time capsules give us a glimpse of the past. 35 years ago, a time capsule was buried at Pine Street Elementary School. It’s now been dug up and a new one is being buried in its place. “At the beginning of the year, my school-year, this is my first year at Pine Street, our facilities manager told me about a time capsule that was buried. And me being the history buff that I am, I was very intrigued about that.” said Bill Guerrette, Principal of Pine Street Elementary School. And so, after discovering that the capsule had been buried in 1987 or 35 years ago, Pine Street Elementary School Principal Bill Guerrette decided it was the perfect time to dig it up.

