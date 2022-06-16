ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce Comments on Crypto Legislation, Chastises Commission for Doing Little to Adopt Regulation

By JD Alois
crowdfundinsider.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEC Commissioner Hester Peirce posted a speech this week that addresses crypto markets and regulation. Commissioner Peirce has long taken a thoughtful approach in regards to digital asset innovation while generally being supportive Fintech. Peirce mentioned the bipartisan legislation published this month that aims to create a regulatory regime...

www.crowdfundinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Asset Firm Okcoin Is Hiring for Over 100 Roles Across All Teams

Digital asset firm Okcoin notes that even when the crypto markets are down, they are still focused on hiring “top” talent and building for the long term. Okcoin confirmed that they are hiring globally “for over 100 roles across all teams.”. They’re also “doubling down on [their]...
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Circle Touts Resilience During Challenging Crypto Market, Plans to Hire in Coming Months

Circle, the issuer of dollar-based stablecoin USDC, has published a blog post, authored by COO Elisabeth Carpenter, touting its resilience during a challenging period in the crypto markets. As certain platforms fumble or shutter redemptions, Circle is giving the all-clear sign stating that it continues to grow and plans to hire in the coming months – contrast to certain other Fintechs that are currently cutting employee headcount:
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy