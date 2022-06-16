ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edison, OH

Edison State announces next president

By Sidney Daily News
Sidney Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePIQUA — The Edison State Community College Board of Trustees has announced Christopher D. Spradlin as the College’s sixth President. Spradlin currently serves as executive vice president and provost of Edison State, having begun his duties in July of 2016. “The Edison State Board of Trustees was...

www.sidneydailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sidney Daily News

Ohio State Lima dean’s list

LIMA — The Ohio State University at Lima announces its spring semester 2022 dean’s list, which includes students who have achieved top grades for their work from 22 Ohio counties. Criteria for the dean’s list varies by college. It is usually based on the GPA for that specific...
LIMA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Garmann Miller announces scholarship winners

MINSTER — Garmann Miller has named Claire Lamm from Minster High School the recipient of a $500 scholarship, while Norwalk High School’s Shyanne Moser was awarded $1,000 in the firm’s annual Game Changers Scholarship program. The funds help finance higher education for graduating seniors who are seeking careers in professional design.
MINSTER, OH
Sidney Daily News

Wagner site receives $2.8M grant for redevelopment

ItSIDNEY — Nearly $3 million has been earmarked by the state of Ohio through a Brownfield Grant for the Wagner Site Redeveloment in the city of Sidney. The Shelby County Land Reutilization Corporation (landbank) will receive $2,815,00 for site cleanup/remediation. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

New Bremen BOE approves bus facility contract

NEW BREMEN – The New Bremen Local School District Board of Education approved a contract to build a new bus and maintenance facility during their Wednesday, May 18, meeting. New Bremen School Superintendent Jason Schrader told the board that after reviewing bids for the Bus & Maintenance Facility project, he recommended the contract go to Luginbill Construction which bid $430,789 to build a new facility. The 50-foot by 190-foot building will be located at the northeast corner of the school property off Cardinal Drive. Construction is expected to begin after May 24.
NEW BREMEN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
City
Piqua, OH
State
Indiana State
City
Edison, OH
City
Troy, OH
City
Wheelersburg, OH
Edison, OH
Education
Sidney Daily News

Lincoln Memorial University dean’s list

HARROGATE, Tenn. — Morgan Heitkamp, of Versailles, Ohio, was recognized for high academic performance during the spring semester at Lincoln Memorial University and was placed on spring 2022 dean’s list. Heitkamp was one of over 500 students recognized. To be placed on the dean’s list, the student must...
VERSAILLES, OH
Sidney Daily News

A change in leadership at The Salvation Army

SIDNEY – The Salvation Army has announced Capt. Samantha Lockard will be reassigned to The Salvation Army in Delaware, Ohio at the end of June. “It is with great joy and great sorrow that I share about my upcoming move to Delaware” said Lockard. “The last three years in Shelby County have been truly amazing. I have met so many wonderful people, who I am blessed to call friends.”
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Senior Center spotlight

SIDNEY — Deborah Wheeler, from Sidney, is a newer member who joined so she could come and work out in the Fitness Room. “It feels like I am at home and not a big gym,” Wheeler said. “I can work out, talk to people and be comfortable. Everyone is so friendly and nice!”
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

County record

-2:54 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 1100 block of Stephens Road in Sidney. -11:14 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash report in the 2200 block of Michigan Street. -8:59 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 9500 block of Riverview Place in Sidney.
SIDNEY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan College#College Board#The Search Committee
Sidney Daily News

City record

-9:56 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 300 block of North Miami Avenue. -7:55 p.m.: driving under the influence. Charles Edward Kemp, 35, of Conover, was issued a summons on driving under the influence charges. -7:30 p.m.: warrant. James Ray Brandyberry, 35,...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Tawawa Park 5th Annual Cruise-In set

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Historical Society will host the fifth Annual Tawawa Park Cruise-In on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Committee chairs Chris and Dianne Wooddell have been working all year long inviting car enthusiasts from all over the state of Ohio to come and enjoy the beauty of Tawawa Park. This year the gates will open at 10 a.m. and the car show will run from noon until 4 p.m. The park offers plenty of shady parking and a playground for the children. Food and cold drinks will be available throughout the event.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Spirit EMS record

June 12-18 According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit responded to six emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office’s 911 dispatch center. That’s four less than the week prior. Four of the six calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Uniting a community of cyclists

SIDNEY — The heatwave ebbed away over the weekend, just in time for cyclists to ride into Sidney for the Great Ohio Bicycling Adventure. “When you talk to the riders, they are just all excited and tickled to be back. Everybody’s really excited, and we’re concentrated on providing a good experience for the riders that show,” GOBA Chairman Jeff Stephens said. “The host towns are just fantastic and they’ve put together a great set of activities and attractions, and local volunteer groups and small organizations are coming forward. All the surrounding small towns we go through are hosting lunch stops, so everybody is just back to normal and excited to have our riders here, and our riders are excited to have a more normal experience.”
SIDNEY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Sidney Daily News

Big trucks are cool

Amie Rainer, 7, of Sidney, daughter of Tim and Emma Rainer, pretends to operate a large boom truck at Ferguson Construction’s Touch-a-Truck event held Saturday, June 18. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Shelby County Relay for Life.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Anna Homecoming Festival 2022

Aswika Tunwar, 12, gets knocked out of the Bubble Ball Friday, June 17 night at the Anna Homecoming Festival. She is the daughter of Harminder and Neha Tunwar.
ANNA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Pump up the jam

People listen to music performed on a stage erected in front of the Historic Sidney Theatre during the first annual Sidney Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, June 18. The new festival featured multiple bands, kids games on the courtsquare, art for sale and food stands.
SIDNEY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy