ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

COVID report

WVNews
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The latest...

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Garland, Orndorff are West Virginia State Cup winners in soccer

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) — Keyser’s Kyren “Monk” Garland, and Frankfort’s Liam Orndorff, rising eighth graders at Keyser and Frankfort Middle Schools, respectively, are busy young men with respect to schoolwork and athletics. Both are successful in the classroom and on the soccer pitch, and their dedication, along with that of their families, to the game of soccer, is impressive.
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

West Virginia celebrating 159 years with cake, contests

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia is celebrating its 159th birthday on Monday, and Gov. Jim Justice is inviting all West Virginians to participate. The celebration begins at noon at the State Culture Center at the Capitol Complex in Charleston. The festivities kick off with the governor and first lady Cathy Justice annoucing the winner of the West Virginia Birthday Cake Contest. The contest invited West Virginians to submit an original cake recipe, with the winning recipe becoming the “official” state birthday cake.
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, WV
Health
Charleston, WV
Coronavirus
City
Charleston, WV
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Government
WVNews

West Virginia set to receive nearly 20K COVID vaccine doses for kids 5 and under

CHARLESTON — West Virginia has pre-ordered close to 20,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses in anticipation of final authorizations for children under age 5, officials said recently. About half of the vaccines will be distributed to pharmacies, with the rest going to physicians, local health departments, community health centers and hospitals, said James Hoyer, who leads the West Virginia Joint Interagency Task Force for COVID-19 vaccines.
KIDS
WVNews

Butler tapped to lead new WVDOT division

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Secretary of Transportation Jimmy Wriston has appointed Cindy Butler as the first commissioner of the West Virginia Department of Transportation’s new Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities. Her appointment was effective June 18. Gov. Jim Justice signed a bill creating the Division of Multimodal Transportation...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Wv News
WVNews

Celebrating the best with an eye to the future

On Thursday, The State Journal and WV News celebrated Generation Next Class of 2022, honoring the best young leaders in West Virginia. Those selected from several hundred entries came from a variety of professions, regions and backgrounds. They were doctors, lawyers, business professionals, educators and business owners. Some were native...
EDUCATION
WVNews

Families throughout West Virginia get together during Father's Day

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Whether regularly or during the holiday weekend, fathers of varying experience looked forward to seeing their children on Father's Day. Bryan Scheuvront, of Lost Creek, was pulled to the Bridgeport Farmers Market by 5-year-old daughter Brooklyn. One-year-old daughter Brynlee sat nearby in a wagon after being pulled by Bryan's wife, Brittany.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WVNews

Start of summer to bring in hotter temperatures

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Summer begins on Tuesday, and in North Central West Virginia, a warm front is expected to move in and give residents a feel for the season after a series of cooler days. As the warm front moved into the region, there was the potential...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Arizona 7, Minnesota 1

DP_Minnesota 0, Arizona 1. LOB_Minnesota 5, Arizona 3. 2B_Arraez (7), Kirilloff (2). HR_Walker 2 (18), P.Smith (9), B.Kennedy (1). SB_Rojas (5). Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Tripp Gibson. T_2:51. A_30,690 (48,686).
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy