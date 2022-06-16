COVID report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice hosted a West Virginia Day celebration Monday at the state Culture Center to mark the state’s 159th birthday. The event featured a West Virginia birthday cake contest, a reunion of Golden Horseshoe winners, musical performances...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — To coincide with the celebration of the state’s 159th birthday, Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Tourism have announced the placement of wooden swings at nine scenic locations. The “larger-than-life Almost Heaven swings,” located around the state at some of...
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) — Keyser’s Kyren “Monk” Garland, and Frankfort’s Liam Orndorff, rising eighth graders at Keyser and Frankfort Middle Schools, respectively, are busy young men with respect to schoolwork and athletics. Both are successful in the classroom and on the soccer pitch, and their dedication, along with that of their families, to the game of soccer, is impressive.
CHARLESTON — West Virginia has pre-ordered close to 20,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses in anticipation of final authorizations for children under age 5, officials said recently. About half of the vaccines will be distributed to pharmacies, with the rest going to physicians, local health departments, community health centers and hospitals, said James Hoyer, who leads the West Virginia Joint Interagency Task Force for COVID-19 vaccines.
CLARKSBURG — The shooting death of Nicholas County Deputy Tom Baker in the line of duty June 3 left law enforcement officers in West Virginia deeply saddened, but not surprised. The United States saw 73 officers murdered last year, leading FBI Director Christopher Wray to tell “60 Minutes” in...
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Secretary of Transportation Jimmy Wriston has appointed Cindy Butler as the first commissioner of the West Virginia Department of Transportation’s new Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities. Her appointment was effective June 18. Gov. Jim Justice signed a bill creating the Division of Multimodal Transportation...
CHARLESTON — The potential overturn of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court, which would leave the issue of abortion rights up to individual states, could result in a ban in West Virginia and more than half the states and lead to increased demand for those services in surrounding states, according to providers.
On Thursday, The State Journal and WV News celebrated Generation Next Class of 2022, honoring the best young leaders in West Virginia. Those selected from several hundred entries came from a variety of professions, regions and backgrounds. They were doctors, lawyers, business professionals, educators and business owners. Some were native...
CHARLESTON — About 35 middle and high school teachers from across West Virginia recently received complimentary science, energy and technology training through the Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia Inc.’s 2022 Science Teacher Workshop at the Embassy Suites in Charleston. Over the two-day event, educators engaged in...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Whether regularly or during the holiday weekend, fathers of varying experience looked forward to seeing their children on Father's Day. Bryan Scheuvront, of Lost Creek, was pulled to the Bridgeport Farmers Market by 5-year-old daughter Brooklyn. One-year-old daughter Brynlee sat nearby in a wagon after being pulled by Bryan's wife, Brittany.
CLARKSBURG — Following a period of time characterized by empty shelves and a lack of inventory across the board, some retailers are currently having the opposite problem with excess inventory. On a national scale, perhaps the most public example of this is the Target Corp.’s efforts to resize their...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Summer begins on Tuesday, and in North Central West Virginia, a warm front is expected to move in and give residents a feel for the season after a series of cooler days. As the warm front moved into the region, there was the potential...
