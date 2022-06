TAMPA — For just over 13 minutes of Game 3 Monday, Darcy Kuemper’s dream-like start to his first Stanley Cup final continued. Kuemper had outshined counterpart Andrei Vasilevskiy during the first two games in Denver, saving 36 of the 39 shots he faced for .923 save percentage. In Colorado’s 7-0 demolition of the Lightning in Game 2, he had to make only 16 saves to record his second career postseason shutout, and first since 2014.

