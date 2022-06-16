Bee Jays Drop Non League Game at Dodge City

A one vehicle accident occurred Sunday morning at 2:10 am .2 tenths of a mile north of Old US 54 in Seward County. The accident occurred when a 1963 F100 being driven by William Brooke,69, of Liberal was Southbound on Old US 54, when for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway to the right and traveled approximately 100 ft before entering the roadway again. Brooke over corrected and lost control of the vehicle which then left the roadway to the left and rolled once before coming to a stop facing Northeast.

LIBERAL, KS ・ 8 HOURS AGO