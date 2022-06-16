ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge City, KS

Bee Jays Drop Non League Game at Dodge City

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Liberal Bee Jays have dropped a pair of non league games this week after a 7-6 loss to the Dodge City A’s at Cavalier Field in Dodge City Wednesday night. The Bee Jays struggled on defense and committed four errors. Liberal pitchers only allowed...

Ardine Maynard

Ardine Maynard, age 83, passed away early Thursday morning, June 16, 2022, at her sister’s Dodge City, Kansas, residence. She was born July 25, 1938, in Dodge City, Kansas, the daughter of George Owen and Norma Madeline (Shumard) Tolson. As a young girl, she attended school in Dodge City and later graduated from Minneola High School. She furthered her education by attending St. Mary of the Plains in Dodge City, receiving her Bachelor of Science degree in Education and graduating with honors. She then attended Wichita State University receiving her Masters degree in English, also graduating with honors. She was a longtime resident of Fowler, and was a school teacher, teaching in Minneola, Ensign, and Cimarron.
DODGE CITY, KS
Liberal Man Injured in a Rollover Accident

A one vehicle accident occurred Sunday morning at 2:10 am .2 tenths of a mile north of Old US 54 in Seward County. The accident occurred when a 1963 F100 being driven by William Brooke,69, of Liberal was Southbound on Old US 54, when for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway to the right and traveled approximately 100 ft before entering the roadway again. Brooke over corrected and lost control of the vehicle which then left the roadway to the left and rolled once before coming to a stop facing Northeast.
LIBERAL, KS
Cheryle Shelton

Cheryle Shelton, age 75, passed away early Thursday morning, June 16, 2022, at her Meade, Kansas, residence. She was born December 11, 1946, at Garden City, Kansas, the daughter of Paul and Ida Mae (Robison) Baker. As a young girl she attended school in Fowler, Kansas, graduating from Fowler High School. In 1967, she married Jack R. Shelton at Fowler. After their marriage, the couple made their home in Meade where she worked at the Meade County Court House as a clerk of the court until her retirement.
MEADE, KS
Broadcast Square audio archives June 13 to 17, 2022

You can listen to archived Broadcast Square audio from the week of June 13 to 17, 2022. Monday, June 13: New Liberal city manager Rusty Varnado with city commissioner Janeth Vazquez, with a municipal outlook. Tuesday, June 14: Eli Svaty, on Seward County Development Corp and its services, the upcoming...
LIBERAL, KS

