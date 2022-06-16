Bee Jays Drop Non League Game at Dodge City

Ardine Maynard, age 83, passed away early Thursday morning, June 16, 2022, at her sister’s Dodge City, Kansas, residence. She was born July 25, 1938, in Dodge City, Kansas, the daughter of George Owen and Norma Madeline (Shumard) Tolson. As a young girl, she attended school in Dodge City and later graduated from Minneola High School. She furthered her education by attending St. Mary of the Plains in Dodge City, receiving her Bachelor of Science degree in Education and graduating with honors. She then attended Wichita State University receiving her Masters degree in English, also graduating with honors. She was a longtime resident of Fowler, and was a school teacher, teaching in Minneola, Ensign, and Cimarron.
