Mystery blaze engulfs Russia’s largest gas field sending flames into the air as inferno could hit Europe’s gas supply

By Will Stewart
 4 days ago

A MYSTERY blaze has broken out at Russia's largest gas field, sending flames shooting into the air sparking concerns the inferno could hit Europe's gas supply.

The dramatic moment was caught on camera and showed the country's Urengoyskoye deposit in the far east engulfed in a giant fireball.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37cXPS_0gCjgyRe00
Urengoyskoye deposit, Russia's largest gas field, mysteriously went up in flames Credit: East2West
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FMTTZ_0gCjgyRe00
Smoke billowed into the sky as firefighters raced to put out the inferno Credit: East2West
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZQirS_0gCjgyRe00
The blaze was put out at 4am this morning Credit: East2West

A blaze in a nearby location last year saw gas prices in Europe shoot up by six percent.

Gazprom officials said today that the major fire had been extinguished, however, it was unclear from officials what damage had been sustained.

They also shied away from explaining what knock-on effect the blaze would have on gas supplies to Europe, which are already priced highly and causing economic hardship.

It is the latest in a series of blazes at key Russian installations during the war with Ukraine.

Officials say there is no proof that sabotage was a factor.

The fire broke out between Gazprom’s Dobycha Urengoy’s gas fields number 7 and 8.

"The fire occurred at 2:30am on June 16,” said a spokesman.

“There were no casualties. At 4am the fire was extinguished.

“The cause of the fire was a depressurisation [of a pipeline].

"There was no immediate impact on gas supplies," he said.

Experts said it remains to be seen if there is a longer term impact on supplies to Europe at a time of high tension over Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WDt3T_0gCjgyRe00
Experts are concerned the fire could have a knock-on effect on European gas prices Credit: East2West
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nUkPD_0gCjgyRe00
Gazprom officials said there is no proof that sabotage was a factor in the fire Credit: Rex

Kathy Evans
3d ago

there's going to be no gas till this war is over let's just face it and get more horses and bikes.

Dean Walker
3d ago

Another price hike ⛽ coming to America in short, America Oil companies are going to jump on this.

IN THIS ARTICLE
