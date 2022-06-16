10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ashley Thomas

If this particular story ever made it to the small or big screen one could imagine that there might be newfound respect for Loki, or another reason to look at him and wonder how low he could possibly go depending on one’s perspective. As the MCU continues to roll along, so do the comics, and as it’s been seen, the trickster god of Asgard is, as usual, ready and willing to do anything to survive. His need to belong doesn’t always trump his need for self-preservation, and when Asgard is rocked by those wielding weaponry that can resist magic and actually kill the gods, one can imagine that Loki would see the writing on the wall clearer than most since, despite his need to belong to the pantheon, he’s usually one of the first to think about how he can make it through the current debacle to make certain that he’ll be around when everyone else is gone. As an adopted prince of Asgard, he’s barely tolerated most times and treated like a pain in the neck by others.
Comments / 0