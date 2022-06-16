ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, PA

Rutgers men’s basketball offers athletic big man Matt Gilhool

By Kristian Dyer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lq3Vp_0gCjgpV700

Matt Gilhool was one of several offers that went out from Rutgers men’s basketball on Wednesday night. The Pennsylvania center also received an offer on Wednesday from Bryant as well.

A 6-foot-10 center, Gilhool plays his high school basketball for Elizabethtown Area (Elizabethtown, PA), a program that went 18-12 last season . He is currently a part of the class of 2024 .

In early June, he was offered by fellow Big Ten program Penn State while on an unofficial visit.

Gilhool would appear to be the heir apparent to Cliff Omoruyi, the junior center who is likely heading to the NBA after his upcoming junior season.

He tweeted (or rather, re-tweeted) about the Rutgers offer on Wednesday night:

Rutgers basketball sent out several offers on Wednesday including Moses Hipps. Another Pennsylvania standout, Hipps was offered by the Scarlet Knights this week and currently has offers from Fordham, La Salle, Temple and VCU.

Related

Rutgers football assistant Marquise Watson named among the top assistants in college football

Hipps, who plays for Archbishop John Carroll (Philadelphia, PA) averaged 18.9 points and 3.9 rebounds per game .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Rutgers golf alum impresses at US Open in major tournament debut

Chris Gotterup had a major championship debut to remember. The Rutgers alum finished tied for 43rd at the US Open over the weekend, playing all four rounds at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass., after making the cut through the opening two days. He finished with an eight-over-par, 14 strokes behind winner Matt Fitzgerald.
BROOKLINE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elizabethtown, PA
Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Basketball
City
Elizabethtown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Temple, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Elizabethtown, PA
Sports
94.5 PST

The Best Bagel Shop In New Jersey Has Been Revealed

We take pride in a lot of different types of food here in New Jersey, and up near the top of that list along with pizza and pork roll is the mighty bagel. There are great bagel shops in every corner of this state, and we'd put any of them up against the best bagels in any other state, including New York.
FOOD & DRINKS
insidernj.com

Fire on the Mountain

Long Valley and Schooley’s Mountain are two of the more bucolic parts of Morris County, nestled near the Hunterdon and Warren county lines. Rural peacefulness, however, doesn’t always extend to local politics in what is Washington Township. There are no Democrats on the governing body, so any spat is purely a Republican thing.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Filipino Government Attorney Shot Dead In Philadelphia Uber With Mom

A 36-year-old government attorney from the Philippines was shot in the head and killed during a trip to Philadelphia this weekend, the country's consulate general confirmed. John Albert Laylo was in the back of an Uber with his mom when nearly 15 shots were fired into the rear window and driver's side of the car at 38th and Spruce Streets around 4:10 a.m. Saturday, June 18, police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Rutgersmbb#The Scarlet Knights#Vcu
Katie Cherrix

Four of Philly's Favorite Italian Restaurants

New York City is often regarded as the best place to eat Italian food, but head a little further south, and you'll find that Philly brings some healthy competition. Philadelphia is home to dozens of outstanding Italian eateries, each one with unique dishes and dining atmospheres. Here are four of them you can try next time you are in the area.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Round 2 Of Storms Loom Across Philadelphia Region Thursday Evening

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Heavy rain and gusty thunderstorms created a tough morning commute in the Philadelphia region Thursday. As rain continues to taper off, humidity and clouds stick around through the majority of the day. ⚠️ prepare for heavy rain and frequent lightning this morning. Conditions briefly settle down for the afternoon. Another round of storms is possible later this evening. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/BjuAtr1uLj — Llarisa Abreu (@LlarisaAbreu) June 16, 2022 The afternoon should feature muggy conditions, although temperatures will remain seasonable due to the thick cloud deck. During the evening hours, a disturbance nears the area and will prompt an isolated risk for strong-to-severe storms to fire up. The top concerns will be damaging wind gusts and hail, although an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The storms will begin far north and west at around 7 p.m., reaching the I-95 corridor closer to 8 p.m. Even if storms do not reach severe limits, people should plan for another round of heavy rainfall.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Virginia Commonwealth University
NJ.com

Another 2 N.J. school districts add armed security

Two more New Jersey school districts will place armed security officers in their buildings in response to the Texas school shooting and other mass attacks that have shaken the nation, local officials said. Howell Township in Monmouth County and Middle Township in Cape May County both recently approved plans to...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

These Two Missing Cousins Walked Into A Philadelphia Tax Preparation Shop. They Never Walked Out.

Jerome Lawrence and Sindrell Oliver are cousins who live in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. On Wednesday, October 7, 2020, Jerome was dropped off at Lehigh and 5th to catch the SEPTA bus. He rode the bus to the 5400 block of North 5th Street, where he met up with Sindrell. According to FOX 29, Jerome wanted to confront a man about a debt. Sindrell came to support his cousin.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
westphillylocal.com

Philadelphia Juneteenth Parade & Festival to be held on 52nd Street this Sunday

Some major Juneteenth celebrations will be held in West Philly this Sunday. The Philadelphia Juneteenth Parade & Festival is returning after the pandemic-related hiatus. The 2022 Juneteenth Parade participants will march along 52nd Street – from Jefferson to Pine. The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. and will conclude at Malcolm X Park where the festival will take place until 8 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
166K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy