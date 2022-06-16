ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dairyland, WI

Hosts sought for Alice in Dairyland finals

The Country Today
The Country Today
 4 days ago

The Alice in Dairyland finals are looking for a home for several upcoming years.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is accepting bids from counties to host the event in 2024 through 2027. The final year is will be the program’s 80th anniversary.

Each year, a different county hosts a series of Alice in Dairyland Finals events leading up to the selection of the next Alice in Dairyland. Planning begins at least a year in advance. A press conference the March before the big night announces the finalists.

The finals cover a three-day period and include agribusiness tours, interviews and a question-and-answer session. This year Dane County played host, and Walworth County is planned for next year.

Jill Ann Makovec, chair of the 75th Alice in Dairyland Steering Committee, called the process “a once in a lifetime event.”

“Hosting the 75th Alice in Dairyland Finals has been an incredible experience for Dane County,” she said. “Our committee not only helped others learn more about the Alice in Dairyland position and its legacy, but also they brought attention to the diversity and importance of agriculture throughout the county and state.”

The request for proposals is available on DATCP’s website and proposals are due by August 15, 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dairyland, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairyland Finals
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Country Today

The Country Today

53
Followers
119
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Eau Claire Press Company’s rural newspaper, The Country Today, was established in January 1977 and was designed to serve the agribusiness community of west-central Wisconsin. It began as a free-distribution newspaper, and in the summer of 1979 was converted to a paid-circulation publication. Today it is one of Wisconsin’s largest paid-circulation weekly newspapers with distribution throughout Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois and Michigan. In October 1983, The Country Today expanded to offer statewide coverage. In recent years, the newspaper has developed an online and social media presence that is updated regularly. The content of the paper reflects the diverse interests of a rural population. In addition to coverage of agricultural issues, The Country Today offers regular columns and features on options for small-acreage farms, outdoor news, horse news and other specialty coverage and recipes. The majority of the content is staff-produced. The Country Today maintains a staff of regional editors and advertising representatives across the state in addition to the Eau Claire office staff. Covering topics of importance to the rural reader in a timely fashion, The Country Today is a newspaper that cares about rural life.

 https://www.thecountrytoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy