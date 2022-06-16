Hosts sought for Alice in Dairyland finals

The Alice in Dairyland finals are looking for a home for several upcoming years.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is accepting bids from counties to host the event in 2024 through 2027. The final year is will be the program’s 80th anniversary.

Each year, a different county hosts a series of Alice in Dairyland Finals events leading up to the selection of the next Alice in Dairyland. Planning begins at least a year in advance. A press conference the March before the big night announces the finalists.

The finals cover a three-day period and include agribusiness tours, interviews and a question-and-answer session. This year Dane County played host, and Walworth County is planned for next year.

Jill Ann Makovec, chair of the 75th Alice in Dairyland Steering Committee, called the process “a once in a lifetime event.”

“Hosting the 75th Alice in Dairyland Finals has been an incredible experience for Dane County,” she said. “Our committee not only helped others learn more about the Alice in Dairyland position and its legacy, but also they brought attention to the diversity and importance of agriculture throughout the county and state.”

The request for proposals is available on DATCP’s website and proposals are due by August 15, 2022.