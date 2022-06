St. Luke’s Dermatology provided free skin cancer examinations to golfers and volunteers Monday during the U.S. Senior Open at Saucon Valley Country Club in Bethlehem. “We want to support Saucon Valley Country Club as it hosts the U.S. Senior Open and use the national spotlight as an opportunity to remind people–golfers, specifically–about having safe fun in the sun,” explained Andrew C. Krakowski, MD, chair of the Department of Dermatology and the Program Director for the Residency in Dermatology at St. Luke’s University Health Network.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO