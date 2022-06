Home purchases in Orange County fell 24% in May as record-high prices combined with soaring mortgage rates drove a 46% increase in home payments. Across Southern California, 20,470 single-family, condo, existing and new homes sold in six counties, down 5% for the month and down 16% from the past year. The median price in the region was $760,000, unchanged this month and up 13% in 12 months.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO