AVON, Ohio – The annual Avon Heritage Duck Tape 2022 Festival was back and pleasing a crowd primarily of families. The admission was free and the first 500 attendees at the Crushers stadium received a free roll of Duck Tape. Speaking to quite a few who attended made it clear this year’s festival, though a bit smaller, was still a fun community event and they were happy to come out for it on a windy but sunny day.

AVON, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO