ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waltham, MA

We Need More Rental Assistance

By Ashley Shackelton
bcgavel.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor many, the lockdowns during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic meant new hobbies, extra time with loved ones, and much-needed time away from the stress of work and school. However, this somewhat idyllic version of the lockdowns were far from the harsh realities experienced by those who could not...

bcgavel.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Juneteenth celebrations scheduled in Massachusetts Monday

BOSTON - People across the country will observe Juneteenth Monday, a year after it became a federal holiday.President Joe Biden signed legislation last year making June 19 the nation's 12th federal holiday. June 19, 1865, was the day that Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, to order freedom for the enslaved Black people in the state. It was two months after the Confederacy had surrendered in the Civil War and about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation ended slavery in the Southern states.The Boston Juneteenth Committee and the National Center of Afro-American Artists led a parade through Roxbury Sunday.More...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waltham, MA
Waltham, MA
Society
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Society
Seacoast Current

What’s Open and Closed for Juneteenth in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts

For the first time on Monday, Juneteenth will be recognized as a federal holiday. This day commemorates June 19, 1865, when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to ensure that all enslaved people became free due to the Emancipation Proclamation. It celebrates the end of slavery at the closure of the Civil War, and is sometimes referred to as the nation's second Independence Day.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man sentenced to prison in $13 million Paycheck Protection Program scheme

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Boston in connection with filing fraudulent loan applications seeking more than $13 million in forgivable loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration for COVID-19 relief through the Paycheck Protection Program under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
iheart.com

State Bill Seeks Removal Of Single Use Plastic Bags

The debate over plastic bags has hit the state legislature in Rhode Island. The House of Representatives has passed a measure that is designed to reduce the amount of plastic bags used in stores by providing them with recyclable bag options or penalties if they don't comply. The measure was...
ADVOCACY
mybackyardnews.com

RI SHOTGUN AND RIFLE GUN LAW LEGISLATION

STATE HOUSE — The General Assembly today passed legislation introduced by Senate Majority Leader Michael J. McCaffrey (D-Dist. 29, Warwick) and Rep. Leonela “Leo” Felix (D-Dist. 61, Pawtucket) that would enumerate penalties for the open carrying of loaded shotguns and rifles. The bill was one of three intended to reduce gun violence in Rhode Island that were taken up by the legislature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rent#Cdc#Landlord#Significa
CBS Boston

Dozens of rescued beagles going up for adoption

BOSTON - Dozens of beagles are now in Massachusetts and looking for new homes after they were rescued from an out-of-state breeding facility, two local animal shelters say.The Northeast Animal Shelter and the MSPCA said 76 beagles have been saved from the facility that was being used for research, and they are asking for donations to bring 20 more back to Massachusetts this weekend."These dogs were living in confined and unsanitary conditions with little to no socialization with people," the Northeast Animal Shelter said in a statement. "Our focus now is ensuring all of them have the chance for a happy life, and will be cherished and loved by a family in a way they would never have been without intervention."The rescued dogs are responding well, the shelter said, and some have already been placed into new homes. Two of the beagles have since given birth, so 13 more puppies will also be looking for forever families.More adoption information on the beagles can be found at mspca.org/adopt and neas.org/adopt.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Pet food sold at Target stores in New England recalled

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Food and Drug Administration announced a recall of a popular dog food brand due to a potential salmonella contamination. Freshpet Inc. recalled a specific lot of 4.5 lb. bags of Freshpet Select Fresh From the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe, with a sell-by date of 10/29/22. The company is advising anyone who has bought the product with this sell-by date and the UPC code 627975011673 to stop feeding it to their dogs and dispose of it immediately.
BOSTON, MA
WCAX

Vermont brewer acquired by Massachusetts company

WINDSOR, Vt. (WCAX) - One of the best known craft brewers in Vermont has been bought by a Massachusetts company. Mass. Bay Brewing Company, which produces Harpoon IPA, has acquired Long Trail Brewing Company. The two CEOs announced Friday Mass. Bay will continue to operate the Long Trail Riverside Pub...
WINDSOR, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
House Rent
Toni Koraza

Maine to face prolonged food shortages

Can you imagine an entire state facing food shortages in this day and age?. Food shortages have been happening across the nation due to inflation, pent-up demand, and supply chain challenges. Maine is no stranger to food insecurity and similar issues.
MAINE STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: $500 stimulus payments going to thousands

Thousands of workers in the state of Massachusetts will soon see payments worth $500 in a few days from a second round of stimulus checks. This is part of the $500 million dollar program to help low income, frontline workers. The COVID-19 Essential Employee Premium Pay Program was signed into...
westobserver.com

Ever wonder why Mass. bridges are lit with different colors?

When I first moved to Boston, I would spend most evenings taking a walk. It was winter during the pandemic, and I was craving some sort of light. I found it in the Leonard P. Zakim Memorial Bridge. Some nights the cables would shine a bright blue, another night a grassy green. I always wondered: What do the colors represent?
BOSTON, MA
WUPE

Did You Know Monday Is A Federal Holiday in Massachusetts

Massachusetts and it's neighboring states have officially declared Juneteenth as a Federal Holiday as President Biden signed the measure last year as neighboring New York also gives government workers a paid day off. But it should NOT be treated as a long weekend as it should be used as a day to reflect on a pivotal moment in history. In neighboring Connecticut, this motion will not be implemented until next year.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

LIST: Upcoming fireworks displays

(WGGB/WSHM) - The night skies over several western Massachusetts communities will soon be illuminated by fireworks. Holyoke - 9:15 p.m., Holyoke Community College (rain date: June 25) Whately - 8:45 p.m., field behind S. White Dickinson Library on Chestnut Plain Road (rain date: June 25) JUNE 25. Chicopee - 9:30...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy