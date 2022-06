After becoming a big success in 2019, the Portland Sea Dogs are once again going to change their names to the Maine Whoopie Pies for one day only. This is the first of two name changes planned for the Sea dogs in the 2022 season, the second being the Maine Red Snappers, planned for Friday, July 1 when they take on the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Check out that logo.

MAINE STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO