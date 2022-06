Two inmates briefly escaped from the Anderson County Detention Facility on Sunday, but were back in custody within half an hour, according to the Sheriff’s Office. According to a media release, deputies were notified that two inmates had escaped from the Jail and driven away from the facility in a vehicle at 5:53 pm. The release notes that the two escapees were back in custody and on their way back to the Jail 27 minutes after their unauthorized departure.

ANDERSON COUNTY, TN ・ 15 HOURS AGO