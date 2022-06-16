ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffield, CT

Suffield hosts its first Summer Fair this weekend

Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago

SUFFIELD — The town is holding its first Summer Fair this weekend, complete with carnival rides and games, food, live music, vendors, and fireworks.

The fair will be open Friday, 5 to 9 p.m., Saturday, noon to 9 p.m., and Sunday noon to 5 p.m. The fair is free to attend, and open to residents of any town.

It will be held at Suffield Middle School, 350 Middle Road, on the nearby sports courts and in the field behind the school.

Visitors will find classic fair food, including French fries, hamburgers, hotdogs, steak and cheese sandwiches, mozzarella sticks, chicken tenders, popcorn, BBQ, and lemonade for sale. For those with a sweet tooth, vendors will be serving cotton candy, candy apples, fried dough, and ice cream.

There will be over 40 vendors, organizers say.

Fireworks are scheduled for 9 p.m. Friday, with a rain date of Saturday.

Live music is scheduled for all three days of the fair. On Friday, country and top 40 hits will be performed by Brian Chicoine from 5-6 p.m., followed by Ally & Friends from 6-7:30 p.m.; The band Night Moves will play classic and country rock from 7:30-9 p.m.

On Saturday Union Jack performs its British Invasion show from 12:30-2 p.m., followed by the grunge-Nirvana stylings of Beryllium from 2:30-3:30 p.m.; Suffield Music/Local Music playing a variety of songs will take the stage from 4-5 p.m., followed by Still Kickin’ with Big City Horns from 5:30-7 p.m., playing rock, R&B, soul, and funk. The evening will end with King Kountry/Ray of Elvis, performing country and Elvis Presley hits from 7:30-9 p.m.

On Sunday, the Banda Criolla Quartet will play Latin jazz and salsa music from noon to 1:30 p.m., followed by a performance by Sonia at 1:45-3:15 p.m., and Jo Salins from 3:30-5 p.m., playing R&B music.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Journal Inquirer

Family Day in Enfield to raise funds for Allied Sports

ENFIELD — Allied Sports and Recreation will host its 14th annual Walk and Family Day Fundraiser at Enfield High School on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. Allied is a private, nonprofit organization with a mission to help individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities live a fulfilling life. The...
ENFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Patriots Park beach closed due to bacteria

COVENTRY — The Patriots Park beach on Coventry Lake will be closed until further notice because of high bacteria levels in the water, town officials announced Thursday. Eastern Highlands Health District Director Robert Miller said Thursday that they are monitoring the bacteria levels at the beach on a daily basis until they are once again at a healthy level.
COVENTRY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Scout helps save park from flooding with ‘beaver deceiver’

TOLLAND — With the help of his troop and local business owners, a local Boy Scout is leading the charge to save a town-owned park from the beavers that live in it. WHAT: Tolland Boy Scout Anthony Harkins is helping to save one of the town’s conservation areas by preventing the beavers that live in it from causing the park’s pond to flood.
TOLLAND, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suffield, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
City
Suffield, CT
Journal Inquirer

East Hartford to vote on charter referendum

EAST HARTFORD — The Town Council will vote Tuesday night to approve a report from the Charter Revision Commission on recommended changes to the town’s governing document. REPORT: The Charter Revision Commission delivered its final report on recommended revisions on June 13. REFERENDUM: If the Town Council approves...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Bolton referendum will be held in church hall

BOLTON — Some members of the Board of Selectmen say they’re uncomfortable with the town’s ongoing budget referendum being held on church grounds. WHEN: Tuesday. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. WHERE: Ryba Hall, St. Maurice Parish Hall, 32 Hebron Road. HOW MUCH: Proposed...
BOLTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

POETRY CORNER: “The Tether”

Home is the memory of my sailing man. It rests deeply within my heart. Memory — your footsteps in the sand. The kiss — sweet for two must part. Blue ocean — have you a lighthouse for my sailing man?. Have you the lighthouse where he’s sailing...
MANCHESTER, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Candy Apples
Person
Elvis Presley
Journal Inquirer

Unclaimed cremains of 4 veterans buried at state cemetery in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — For the first time in two years, the state Department of Veterans Affairs and Connecticut Funeral Directors Association conducted a military ceremony for four veterans’ unclaimed cremains Friday at the State Veterans Cemetery. Members of the South Fire Department stood below a 60-foot American Flag flying...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Foreign students shore up Mystic’s seasonal workforce

MYSTIC — During tourism season, Angela Kanabis needs up to 150 full- and part-time employees to keep things humming at Red 36, her seafood restaurant on the Mystic River, where the seating capacity doubles in the summer. This year, foreign college students will account for more than a fifth...
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin Jazz#Salsa Music#Suffield Middle School#French#Bbq#Ally Friends
Journal Inquirer

Primary for Windsor Locks probate judge

WINDSOR LOCKS — Former town first selectman and probate judge J. Christopher Kervick has secured enough signatures to be included in a Democratic primary for Judge of Probate on Aug. 9. Kervick first earned the position in 2008 when former judge William C. Leary reached the mandatory retirement age...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
Journal Inquirer

Downed branches cause small electrical fire in Bolton

BOLTON — Fallen tree limbs during a thunderstorm late Friday afternoon caused a small electrical fire when they fell on power lines along Brookfield Road, Fire Chief Bruce Dixon said. Although the power lines caught fire, the blaze was contained before it reached any houses, Dixon said, adding that...
BOLTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Man admits illegally possessing gun in Manchester

A Hartford man pleaded guilty Wednesday to illegally possessing a gun in a July incident in which he was accused of pointing the gun at another person outside a hookah lounge on Broad Street in Manchester, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery announced. Michael Jones, 25, pleaded guilty in U.S. District...
MANCHESTER, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
6K+
Followers
326
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy