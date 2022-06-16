Suffield hosts its first Summer Fair this weekend

SUFFIELD — The town is holding its first Summer Fair this weekend, complete with carnival rides and games, food, live music, vendors, and fireworks.

The fair will be open Friday, 5 to 9 p.m., Saturday, noon to 9 p.m., and Sunday noon to 5 p.m. The fair is free to attend, and open to residents of any town.

It will be held at Suffield Middle School, 350 Middle Road, on the nearby sports courts and in the field behind the school.

Visitors will find classic fair food, including French fries, hamburgers, hotdogs, steak and cheese sandwiches, mozzarella sticks, chicken tenders, popcorn, BBQ, and lemonade for sale. For those with a sweet tooth, vendors will be serving cotton candy, candy apples, fried dough, and ice cream.

There will be over 40 vendors, organizers say.

Fireworks are scheduled for 9 p.m. Friday, with a rain date of Saturday.

Live music is scheduled for all three days of the fair. On Friday, country and top 40 hits will be performed by Brian Chicoine from 5-6 p.m., followed by Ally & Friends from 6-7:30 p.m.; The band Night Moves will play classic and country rock from 7:30-9 p.m.

On Saturday Union Jack performs its British Invasion show from 12:30-2 p.m., followed by the grunge-Nirvana stylings of Beryllium from 2:30-3:30 p.m.; Suffield Music/Local Music playing a variety of songs will take the stage from 4-5 p.m., followed by Still Kickin’ with Big City Horns from 5:30-7 p.m., playing rock, R&B, soul, and funk. The evening will end with King Kountry/Ray of Elvis, performing country and Elvis Presley hits from 7:30-9 p.m.

On Sunday, the Banda Criolla Quartet will play Latin jazz and salsa music from noon to 1:30 p.m., followed by a performance by Sonia at 1:45-3:15 p.m., and Jo Salins from 3:30-5 p.m., playing R&B music.