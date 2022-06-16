ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corn futures finish day high | June 16, 2022

By Bob Linneman
Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorn futures traded at the highest levels in nearly a month today. July pushed over the $7.90 mark while December was able to briefly trade over $7.40. Enthusiasm today could partly be tied to the House of Representatives' approval of a bill that would allow year-round use of E15 fuel. How...

www.agriculture.com

rigzone.com

Oil Nosedives on Fed Inflation Actions

Oil fell the most in three months as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell doubled down on his determination to curb the hottest inflation in decades with more aggressive rate hikes. West Texas Intermediate dropped to $109.56, shedding 6.8%, the biggest daily drop since March. Powell this week openly endorsed for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Oil Swings Higher as Tight Supplies Overshadow Demand Destruction

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices swung higher in volatile trading on Monday, as traders focused on tight supplies over slowing global economic growth. Brent crude futures settled up $1.01, or 0.9%, at $114.13 a barrel. The global benchmark tumbled 7.3% last week for its first weekly fall in five. U.S....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Oil wobbles as global economic worries offset tightening supply

Brent crude futures slipped 8 cents, or 0.1%, to $113.04 a barrel by 0242 GMT, after rising as much as 1% earlier. Front-month prices tumbled 7.3% last week, its first weekly fall in five. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $109.49 a barrel, down 7 cents, after rising more...
TRAFFIC
State
Hawaii State
US News and World Report

Oil Slumps 5% on Recession Concerns, U.S. Gasoline Price Drop

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices tumbled about 5% to a three-week low on Friday, led by a slump in U.S. gasoline futures, as interest rate hikes from major central banks fuelled worries about a sharp economic slowdown. Brent futures fell $5.85, or 4.9%, to $113.96 a barrel by 11:02 a.m....
TRAFFIC
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
NBC News

Oil production isn't the only gas price spike culprit

WASHINGTON — As summer travel season begins and gas prices are spiking, Americans aren't happy, and many are looking to Washington for help. But consumers hoping for a quick fix may be in for a rude awakening. Bringing gas prices down in 2022 isn't simply a matter of "opening the spigot" or drilling for more oil. There's a long list of problems out there pushing prices up, and they seem to defy an easy fix that would bring them back to Earth.
TRAFFIC
Grist

Canadians’ $100 billion oil and gas problem

This story was originally published by Canada’s National Observer and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Canadians stand to lose over $100 billion in the energy transition as investors around the world continue to pour money into fossil fuel assets that will eventually become worthless, a recent international study finds.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Interesting Engineering

World's largest methane gas leak could have powered 2.4 million homes for a year

The Raspadskya mine in southern Russia releases nearly 90 tonnes of methane an hour, making it the biggest leak ever detected from a single site, CNN reported. Although the second most abundant greenhouse gas on the planet, after carbon dioxide, the release of methane into the atmosphere has attracted attention after researchers have suggested that the gas has contributed up to 50 percent to the global temperature rise in recent years. Methane's global warming potential over a 100-year period is about 30-times that of carbon dioxide, BBC reported.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Commodities
Economy
Agriculture
Industry
Salon

Wind power is (finally) having a moment

This article originally appeared on The Revelator. Wind sweeps across the plains of north-central Oklahoma, spinning the blades of 356 turbines at the Traverse Wind Energy Center. The 998-megawatt facility — the largest wind project built all at one time in North America — came online in March.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

ND Oil Production Drops Below 1 Million Barrels a Day

A new report from the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources shows the state’s oil production has dipped below 1 million barrels a day. A new report from the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources shows the state's oil production has dipped below 1 million barrels a day. North...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat drops 1.6% to hit 11-week low; corn, soybeans fall

SINGAPORE, June 21 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid 1.6% on Tuesday, with prices dropping to their lowest since early April, as harvest pressure from parts of Europe and North America weighed on the market. Corn and soybeans fell for a second session to their lowest in almost one week.
CHICAGO, IL
24/7 Wall St.

Failed Weapons the US Wasted the Most Money On

The U.S. military budget is the largest in the world, and by a wide margin. The Biden administration recently submitted a defense budget of $773 billion for fiscal 2023 – which is more than the combined budgets of the next 10 highest-spending countries combined.  While the size of America’s military budget is an enduring subject […]
MILITARY
CBS News

Gas prices are poised for first weekly drop since April

American motorists can expect some minor relief, with gasoline prices set for their first weekly drop in more than two months amid declining oil prices and a dip in consumer demand. "Oil really tumbled today — the market is so headline driven," said Andrew Gross, a spokesperson for auto club...
TRAFFIC
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Destroyed By the USA in World War II

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, Moscow has conducted a bombing campaign aimed at its neighbor’s civilian population. The world was shocked by the strategy, but targeting civilian sectors with artillery or terror bombing from the air is nothing new. Attacks on Spanish cities by German planes during the Spanish Civil War, for instance, immortalized […]
MILITARY
Agriculture Online

TABLE-EU crop monitor's yield forecasts

PARIS, June 20 (Reuters) - Below are the latest yield forecasts, in tonnes per hectare, from the European Union's crop monitoring service, MARS, for the 2022 harvest. For a related story: CROP 2021 2022 2022 % 22/21 % (May) (June) 22/averag e* Total wheat 5.82 5.69 5.56 -4.5 -1.0 - soft wheat 6.05 5.89 5.76 -4.7 -1.3 - durum wheat 3.55 3.61 3.44 -3.1 -2.3 Total barley 5.09 4.89 4.88 -4.1 +0.7 - spring barley 4.21 4.18 4.19 -0.6 +1.4 - winter barley 6.11 5.78 5.73 -6.1 -0.4 Grain maize 7.92 7.92 7.87 -0.7 +0.0 Rye 4.17 4.10 4.00 -4.3 +2.6 Triticale 4.41 4.29 4.27 -3.3 +1.9 Rapeseed 3.19 3.17 3.12 -2.4 +1.4 Potato N/A 35.9 35.7 N/A +5.2 Sugar beet N/A 78.0 78.1 N/A +5.4 Sunflower 2.38 2.39 2.37 -0.4 +1.5 Soybean 2.83 2.99 2.99 +5.7 +3.4 Rice 6.51 N/A 6.84 +4.9 +1.0 * Average of the past five years (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by David Evans)
AGRICULTURE

