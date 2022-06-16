Corn futures finish day high | June 16, 2022

PARIS, June 20 (Reuters) - Below are the latest yield forecasts, in tonnes per hectare, from the European Union's crop monitoring service, MARS, for the 2022 harvest. For a related story: CROP 2021 2022 2022 % 22/21 % (May) (June) 22/averag e* Total wheat 5.82 5.69 5.56 -4.5 -1.0 - soft wheat 6.05 5.89 5.76 -4.7 -1.3 - durum wheat 3.55 3.61 3.44 -3.1 -2.3 Total barley 5.09 4.89 4.88 -4.1 +0.7 - spring barley 4.21 4.18 4.19 -0.6 +1.4 - winter barley 6.11 5.78 5.73 -6.1 -0.4 Grain maize 7.92 7.92 7.87 -0.7 +0.0 Rye 4.17 4.10 4.00 -4.3 +2.6 Triticale 4.41 4.29 4.27 -3.3 +1.9 Rapeseed 3.19 3.17 3.12 -2.4 +1.4 Potato N/A 35.9 35.7 N/A +5.2 Sugar beet N/A 78.0 78.1 N/A +5.4 Sunflower 2.38 2.39 2.37 -0.4 +1.5 Soybean 2.83 2.99 2.99 +5.7 +3.4 Rice 6.51 N/A 6.84 +4.9 +1.0 * Average of the past five years (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by David Evans)
Comments / 0