New Haven, CT

International Festival of Arts & Ideas Returns to New Haven for 27th Festival

NBC Connecticut
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe International Festival of Arts & Ideas returns to New Haven for its 27th Festival from May 4 through June 26, 2022. The annual city-wide festival...

www.nbcconnecticut.com

NBC Connecticut

Annual Rose Garden Festival Held in New Britain

From strawberries to roses - the New Britain Parks and Recreation Department held its ninth annual rose garden festival Saturday night. The festival took place at Walnut Hill Park. The beautiful blooms were on display as people enjoyed drinks, food trucks and live music. "It really is a hidden gem...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Hamden celebrates first LGBTQ festival

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — For the first time, the Hamden community held a celebration for Pride month. The event took place in Hamden at the Town Center Park. Festivities were free and open to the public. There were lots of big smiles, food, live music, more than 35 vendors, and even some activities for kids. […]
New Haven Independent

From Oxtail To Vegan Crab Cakes, Hamden Food Truck Fest Caters to All

Seven thousand people gathered at Hamden Town Center Park for the annual Hamden Food Truck Festival, with 24 food trucks and tents set up to feed them. People milled about between the trucks at Friday evening’s event. It was a clear, warm night and many Hamden residents brought blankets and beach chairs to come together and listen to music performed by the rock n’ roll band Not Sorry and DJ Rachel.
HAMDEN, CT
New Haven, CT
Government
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
WTNH

New Haven celebrates sixth annual Juneteenth event

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven celebrated a huge Juneteenth event on Saturday with a focus on culture, as well as personal and social wellness. Saturday marked the event’s sixth annual celebration. There were displays, entertainment, and even health screening that included COVID-19 vaccines. One special visitor was Rita Daniels: the great, great, great […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

$194K Seed Planted In Dixwell Food Desert

It wasn’t too early in the morning to sample an artisanal beer-infused cupcake — or announce an infusion of federal dollars into a recipe for strengthening both public health and entrepreneurship in the Dixwell neighborhood. The tasting and announcing began at the Dixwell Q House Monday at 10...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Scribe

Ash Jurberg

This New Haven man gave away $35 million

Recently I have been writing a series of good news stories on people who support the community and give back to local organizations. And this week, there was yet another great example of someone who has given back to the New Haven community.
NEW HAVEN, CT
#Art#Dance#Creativity#Entertainment
NBC Connecticut

Juneteenth Celebrations Take Place in Conn.

Juneteenth events took place across Connecticut on Sunday. As celebrations took over New Haven, people checked out vendors. “We’re kind of Juneteenth year-round. There’s a lot of Afro-centric items here,” said Marcia Whittingham, Launch Clothing co-owner. They also heard presentations and joined a bike ride to learn...
Eyewitness News

Harriet Tubman’s great, great, great niece visits New Haven for Juneteenth

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - There are Juneteenth holiday celebrations throughout the state this weekend, commemorating the emancipation of slaves. The great, great, great niece of Harriet Tubman, who helped free slaves through the underground railroad, is in New Haven commemorating the holiday. Perhaps one of the most well-known anti-slavery...
NEW HAVEN, CT
thisis50.com

How Young J $tacks Overcame Struggle To Build A Career In Music

Growing up in a Hispanic American family in Hartford, Connecticut, rising hip hop artist Young J $tacks was faced with the hardships of watching his single mother struggle to raise her two sons on her own. Faced with a choice to survive, Young J $tacks dropped out of school at...
HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Next Up At The Q: Fresh Produce

As summer kicks into full swing, the Dixwell Q House announces a new Farmers Market in collaboration with CitySeed. The Farmers Market will occur at the Dixwell Q House plaza (197 Dixwell Avenue) every Wednesday from 3 pm to 6 p.m. starting on June 22nd until October 26th. The Q‑House Farmers Market is a partnership also involving LEAP, the Stetson Branch of the New Haven Public Library, the City of New Haven’s Dixwell-Newhallville Senior Center, and Cornell Scott-Hill Health Center. Opening day for the Farmers Market will bring together Connecticut farmers, artists, musicians, community members, and, most importantly, plentiful fresh food in the heart of the neighborhood.
Eyewitness News

Lake Compounce participates in the world’s largest roller coaster ride

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Amusement parks around the country participated in the world’s largest roller coaster ride. Lake Compounce was one of twenty-two parks that joined in on the fun this afternoon. At 2 p.m. today amusement parks across the country coordinated the ride. Lake Compounce contributed 24 riders...
FOX 61

Fireworks light up Connecticut for summer 2022

HARTFORD, Conn. — With the 4th of July approaching, many towns and cities in Connecticut are putting together firework celebrations. Here is a ongoing list of fireworks happening in Connecticut and beyond. Agawam, Mass. The fireworks in Agawam will be held on Saturday July 2 - July 4 at...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Hartford man celebrates Juneteenth by tracing family history

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Many are preparing and already celebrating Juneteenth or June 19th which officially became a U.S. federal holiday last year. It is the day that recognizes the ending of slavery in the United States. And one local family, who are descendants of enslaved people, are sharing what it means to celebrate this newly recognized holiday.
HARTFORD, CT

