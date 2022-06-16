International Festival of Arts & Ideas Returns to New Haven for 27th Festival

From strawberries to roses - the New Britain Parks and Recreation Department held its ninth annual rose garden festival Saturday night. The festival took place at Walnut Hill Park. The beautiful blooms were on display as people enjoyed drinks, food trucks and live music. "It really is a hidden gem...
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — For the first time, the Hamden community held a celebration for Pride month. The event took place in Hamden at the Town Center Park. Festivities were free and open to the public. There were lots of big smiles, food, live music, more than 35 vendors, and even some activities for kids. […]
Seven thousand people gathered at Hamden Town Center Park for the annual Hamden Food Truck Festival, with 24 food trucks and tents set up to feed them. People milled about between the trucks at Friday evening’s event. It was a clear, warm night and many Hamden residents brought blankets and beach chairs to come together and listen to music performed by the rock n’ roll band Not Sorry and DJ Rachel.
The speakeasy-style bar that transports visitors to a bygone era of opulence and debauchery saw a resurgence long after the Prohibition Era ended. Known for their hidden entryways, nondescript building exteriors, and delicious craft cocktails– speakeasies have amassed cult followings ever since.
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven celebrated a huge Juneteenth event on Saturday with a focus on culture, as well as personal and social wellness. Saturday marked the event’s sixth annual celebration. There were displays, entertainment, and even health screening that included COVID-19 vaccines. One special visitor was Rita Daniels: the great, great, great […]
It wasn’t too early in the morning to sample an artisanal beer-infused cupcake — or announce an infusion of federal dollars into a recipe for strengthening both public health and entrepreneurship in the Dixwell neighborhood. The tasting and announcing began at the Dixwell Q House Monday at 10...
Recently I have been writing a series of good news stories on people who support the community and give back to local organizations. And this week, there was yet another great example of someone who has given back to the New Haven community.
Juneteenth events took place across Connecticut on Sunday. As celebrations took over New Haven, people checked out vendors. “We’re kind of Juneteenth year-round. There’s a lot of Afro-centric items here,” said Marcia Whittingham, Launch Clothing co-owner. They also heard presentations and joined a bike ride to learn...
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - There are Juneteenth holiday celebrations throughout the state this weekend, commemorating the emancipation of slaves. The great, great, great niece of Harriet Tubman, who helped free slaves through the underground railroad, is in New Haven commemorating the holiday. Perhaps one of the most well-known anti-slavery...
Growing up in a Hispanic American family in Hartford, Connecticut, rising hip hop artist Young J $tacks was faced with the hardships of watching his single mother struggle to raise her two sons on her own. Faced with a choice to survive, Young J $tacks dropped out of school at...
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven is seeing an uptick in gun violence across the city. One local church is trying to step in to bring about change as it's all about connecting the community, especially young men. “We thought 'Save Our Sons' would be a good way to...
Customers are seeing restaurant menu prices go up this summer season amid inflation challenges. “I mean, you come to the restaurant and you see the prices going up two to three dollars maybe, and it has an effect on everything,” Fiaz Ashraf said. Ahead of the busy dining out...
As summer kicks into full swing, the Dixwell Q House announces a new Farmers Market in collaboration with CitySeed. The Farmers Market will occur at the Dixwell Q House plaza (197 Dixwell Avenue) every Wednesday from 3 pm to 6 p.m. starting on June 22nd until October 26th. The Q‑House Farmers Market is a partnership also involving LEAP, the Stetson Branch of the New Haven Public Library, the City of New Haven’s Dixwell-Newhallville Senior Center, and Cornell Scott-Hill Health Center. Opening day for the Farmers Market will bring together Connecticut farmers, artists, musicians, community members, and, most importantly, plentiful fresh food in the heart of the neighborhood.
BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Amusement parks around the country participated in the world’s largest roller coaster ride. Lake Compounce was one of twenty-two parks that joined in on the fun this afternoon. At 2 p.m. today amusement parks across the country coordinated the ride. Lake Compounce contributed 24 riders...
NEW MILFORD — In an effort to preserve their status as affordable housing properties, New Neighborhoods, Inc. of Stamford recently acquired four properties, including the affordable housing apartments at Indian Field in New Milford. Other acquired properties are Victory Gardens apartments in Newington and the Eleanor apartments and Franklin...
HARTFORD, Conn. — With the 4th of July approaching, many towns and cities in Connecticut are putting together firework celebrations. Here is a ongoing list of fireworks happening in Connecticut and beyond. Agawam, Mass. The fireworks in Agawam will be held on Saturday July 2 - July 4 at...
Charleston, South Carolina – Avelo Airlines came up with an idea to offer “Inflation-Crushing” deals in which travelers who take advantage of them will be able to save money in these tough times where inflation is hitting record highs. There are up to 50% discounts available on...
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Many are preparing and already celebrating Juneteenth or June 19th which officially became a U.S. federal holiday last year. It is the day that recognizes the ending of slavery in the United States. And one local family, who are descendants of enslaved people, are sharing what it means to celebrate this newly recognized holiday.
