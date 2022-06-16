The Season with Beal City Softball: A Season to Remember

This spring, MISportsNow is taking you behind the scenes and giving you an exclusive look at the Beal City softball program.

New episodes of the miniseries are released every Thursday on MISportsNow.com, YouTube and the free VUit app.

In the final episode of the series, Beal City takes on a tough Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart team in the Div. 4 district semifinals. The Aggies reflect on all of the incredible moments and memories from the 2022 season.