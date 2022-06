The Michigan Wolverines dominated the Big Ten in 2021, and a big part of their success was because of the elite play from the offensive line. The offensive line last season, as you probably are well aware of by this point, won the Joe Moore Award, which is given to the top offensive line. Ryan Hayes, Trevor Keegan, Andrew Vastardis, Zak Zinter and Andrew Steuber were as good as it got in 2021.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO