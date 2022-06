OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City residents will vote on a $260 million bond issue to replace the long-troubled Oklahoma County Detention Center next Tuesday. According to Oklahoma County Commissioner Brian Maughan, the bond will not raise taxes at all. It will actually keep the rate exactly the same because it would be renewing the bond that was voted into effect in 2008.

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK ・ 7 HOURS AGO