ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somers, CT

Somers grads learn to appreciate life’s experiences

By Alex Wood / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago

SOMERS — The Somers High School class that graduated Wednesday gained a newfound appreciation for life’s experiences that generations before them took for granted.

The more than 100 members of the Class of 2022 went through the COVID-19 shutdowns, but also saw school life return to something approaching normal following the advent of vaccines and the growth of natural immunity among people who had recovered from the disease.

Somers High School graduates

“Face-to-face communication with teachers really affects how a student’s learning is,” graduate Ryan Lynch said before Wednesday’s ceremony.

The ability to dispense with masks in February was an important part of the return to normal for Lynch, although he was careful not to comment on anyone else’s decisions on that issue.

He described the ability to meet face-to-face with a teacher as “a ‘wow’ moment.”

While many students’ thoughts naturally turn to the future course of their lives at graduation, others were thinking about the more immediate future.

Kristo Karaja said he was looking forward to the safe graduation party, which would be the last chance for the whole class to get together until it holds reunions in future years.

SOMERS CLASS OF 2022

VALEDICTORIAN: Patrick Connors

SALUTATORIAN: Sarah Cranna

CLASS PRESIDENT: Grace Gengenbach

Before the ceremony, Taylor Byo spoke of a future in which her best friend will be moving to Arizona for college, while Byo will be staying closer to home at Quinnipiac University in Hamden.

But Byo, whose family moved frequently as she was growing up because of her father’s career, has experience at keeping up with friends from a distance, and she is fortunate to live in a world rich in technology to help with that.

Byo also was thinking of graduation as a payoff for all the hard work she put in during high school, taking advanced courses, and playing on the boys’ tennis team.

“It’s mostly exciting because I’ve worked so hard, and I’m finally getting the reward for it,” she said.

The changes in Caroline Colton’s life will be more incremental.

She plans to attend American International College in Springfield and to continue playing lacrosse, as she has in high school. She said her two best friends are planning to attend colleges within five minutes of AIC, meaning that it should be easy to continue those friendships.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4La87K_0gCjbRgq00
Buy Now Grace Lessard, Ethan Kelly, Luke Boudreau, Jade Breton, and Kayla Brown, and their history teacher and guest speaker, Philip Goduti, in black robe, celebrate after the ceremony. (Emily Perron / Journal Inquirer) Emily Perron

During the ceremony, graduates were told to be kind in a world that frequently seems to have abandoned that virtue.

Principal Gary M. Cotzin expressed hope that each graduate “will be a kinder and gentler person because of the people you met in the Somers High School community.”

And Superintendent Brian P. Czapla told the graduates, “Being an adult means you must be kind.”

Despite people’s differences in religion and many other things, “we’re all human beings who need to be accepted and loved,” Czapla said.

Senior class President Grace Gengenbach said, “Our class being relatively small has allowed us to be a close-knit group.”

Salutatorian Sarah Cranna thanked the adults who “never gave up on us.”

“We persevered and, oh my God, you guys, we made it!” she exclaimed.

Reflecting on the class’ unusual experiences, valedictorian Patrick Connors said, “There is no generation better prepared to deal with the unexpected than this one.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Journal Inquirer

Family Day in Enfield to raise funds for Allied Sports

ENFIELD — Allied Sports and Recreation will host its 14th annual Walk and Family Day Fundraiser at Enfield High School on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. Allied is a private, nonprofit organization with a mission to help individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities live a fulfilling life. The...
ENFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

PERSONALITIES: Professor got an early education in sociology

GLASTONBURY — Nicolas Simon started studying sociology before he even knew he was doing it, going back to his childhood in France. Now, the sociology professor at Eastern Connecticut State University has received recognition for his work at the university, winning the Board of Regents of the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities System 2022 Excellence in Teaching Award.
GLASTONBURY, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Somers, CT
State
Arizona State
City
Hamden, CT
Local
Connecticut Education
Somers, CT
Education
Journal Inquirer

Unclaimed cremains of 4 veterans buried at state cemetery in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — For the first time in two years, the state Department of Veterans Affairs and Connecticut Funeral Directors Association conducted a military ceremony for four veterans’ unclaimed cremains Friday at the State Veterans Cemetery. Members of the South Fire Department stood below a 60-foot American Flag flying...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Foreign students shore up Mystic’s seasonal workforce

MYSTIC — During tourism season, Angela Kanabis needs up to 150 full- and part-time employees to keep things humming at Red 36, her seafood restaurant on the Mystic River, where the seating capacity doubles in the summer. This year, foreign college students will account for more than a fifth...
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Bolton referendum will be held in church hall

BOLTON — Some members of the Board of Selectmen say they’re uncomfortable with the town’s ongoing budget referendum being held on church grounds. WHEN: Tuesday. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. WHERE: Ryba Hall, St. Maurice Parish Hall, 32 Hebron Road. HOW MUCH: Proposed...
BOLTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

POETRY CORNER: “The Tether”

Home is the memory of my sailing man. It rests deeply within my heart. Memory — your footsteps in the sand. The kiss — sweet for two must part. Blue ocean — have you a lighthouse for my sailing man?. Have you the lighthouse where he’s sailing...
MANCHESTER, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quinnipiac University#Grads#Highschool#Somers High School
Journal Inquirer

East Hartford to vote on charter referendum

EAST HARTFORD — The Town Council will vote Tuesday night to approve a report from the Charter Revision Commission on recommended changes to the town’s governing document. REPORT: The Charter Revision Commission delivered its final report on recommended revisions on June 13. REFERENDUM: If the Town Council approves...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Coventry budget to be discussed tonight

COVENTRY — Coventry will hold a special meeting on the proposed budget tonight at 7 p.m. in the Town Hall Annex, 1712 Main St. At the meeting, Coventry Finance Director and Treasurer Amanda Backhaus, as well as a representative from the school board, will present the proposed budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year. Members of the public can provide feedback on the budget at the meeting.
COVENTRY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Primary for Windsor Locks probate judge

WINDSOR LOCKS — Former town first selectman and probate judge J. Christopher Kervick has secured enough signatures to be included in a Democratic primary for Judge of Probate on Aug. 9. Kervick first earned the position in 2008 when former judge William C. Leary reached the mandatory retirement age...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Journal Inquirer

Scout helps save park from flooding with ‘beaver deceiver’

TOLLAND — With the help of his troop and local business owners, a local Boy Scout is leading the charge to save a town-owned park from the beavers that live in it. WHAT: Tolland Boy Scout Anthony Harkins is helping to save one of the town’s conservation areas by preventing the beavers that live in it from causing the park’s pond to flood.
TOLLAND, CT
Journal Inquirer

Man admits illegally possessing gun in Manchester

A Hartford man pleaded guilty Wednesday to illegally possessing a gun in a July incident in which he was accused of pointing the gun at another person outside a hookah lounge on Broad Street in Manchester, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery announced. Michael Jones, 25, pleaded guilty in U.S. District...
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

Downed branches cause small electrical fire in Bolton

BOLTON — Fallen tree limbs during a thunderstorm late Friday afternoon caused a small electrical fire when they fell on power lines along Brookfield Road, Fire Chief Bruce Dixon said. Although the power lines caught fire, the blaze was contained before it reached any houses, Dixon said, adding that...
BOLTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
6K+
Followers
326
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy