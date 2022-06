ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release)- The Aberdeen Aquatic Center Lap Pool will be closed Friday, June 17 – Sunday, June 19 due to the Aberdeen Swim Club’s annual swim meet. The leisure pool, water slides and lazy river will remain open for public use all weekend. Any question contact Aberdeen Park, Recreation, & Forestry Department at 626-7015.

