ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

PR experts office advice for bolstering Austin’s reputation

By Austin Business Journal, Will Anderson
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ae0NS_0gCjb3pt00

AUSTIN ( ABJ ) — A few weeks ago, Austin fell from No. 5 to No. 13 on the U.S. News & World Report ranking of the best places to live in the country. Not too long ago, we were comfortably No. 1.

It’s not like Austin became a worse place to live overnight. And Austin still ranked No. 1 in Texas. But we’ve reported extensively on Austin’s high ranking in years past, so it feels like fair play to dissect the slide.

Why did Austin fall down this highly read list? U.S. News & World Report didn’t give much of an indication. For the “quality of life” score, U.S. News gave Austin a 6.6 — lower than places like Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Naples, Florida. In its write-up about Austin, the city was lauded for its live music scene, outdoor lifestyle and technology sector.

Read the full story on the Austin Business Journal website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Texas Sports
City
Naples, TX
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
KXAN

Missing central Texas infant found

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KXAN) — According to an Amber Alert from the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 2-month-old girl last seen early Sunday morning in Harker Heights was found early Monday morning. The Department of Public Safety ended an Amber Alert for Winter Jones at 3:16 a.m. DPS did not give any information about […]
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
KXAN

KXAN

39K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy