Big Gay Market sets events for Pride Fest

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Big Gay Market is heading to Dickson Street this weekend for the annual Pride celebration.

According to a press release, Fayetteville’s only queer maker’s market will make its second stop on the “Tour de Big Gay,” this time at the Walton Arts Center parking lot on Saturday, June 18.

The market will feature nearly 100 vendors, live music, and drag performances and will run from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., followed by the NWA Pride Parade at 5 p.m.

Marketgoers can also enjoy the following live performances on the Tyson Main Stage throughout the day:

⦁ DJ GIRLFRIEND – 11 a.m.

⦁ Trans Rally – 12:30 p.m.

⦁ DJ DRIBBLZ – 12:45 p.m.

⦁ Dickson Divas Drag Show – 1:30 p.m.

⦁ Dazz & Brie – 2 p.m.

⦁ Dickson Divas Drag Show 3 p.m.

⦁ Deepwood Mac – 3:30 p.m.

Founded almost one year ago in response to harmful anti-trans legislation in Arkansas, the Big Gay Market, which aims to keep queer dollars in queer pockets during Pride Month and throughout the year, has grown from a “small, makeshift market on a small plot of land” to a “full-fledged part of Fayetteville’s Pride festivities.”





“Big Gay Market’s trajectory over the past year has been hard for even us to believe. We’ve gone from throwing an impromptu market on a gravelly lot outside of official Pride events to organizing the official market for NWA Pride in collaboration with NWAEquality. All as a tiny, grassroots, all-queer team!” said BGM co-founder Amanda Arafat. “Our rapid growth and support from our community has confirmed the void addressed by our mission and the love for our all-queer marketplaces and events.”

For more information about Saturday’s events, visit https://nwapride.org .

