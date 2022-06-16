ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Emporia State track and field adds 6 throwers

By Greg Rahe
KVOE
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(esu) The Emporia State track and field team has announced the signing of 6 throwers for next season. Brookes Lowe from Blue Valley West high school. He ranked tenth in the nation in the javelin and was...

kvoe.com

KVOE

Emporia Jr Spartan baseball team wraps up play in Emporia Tournament

The Emporia Jr Spartan baseball team closed out play in the Emporia Tournament played at the Trusler Sports Complex Sunday. In their first game of the day the Jr Spartans were defeated by The Barn, a team of players from the Manhattan area, 11-1. The lone Emporia run was a home run by Owen Ruge in the 1st inning.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Cam Geitz honored as KVOE Emporia High male Athlete of the Year

Emporia High Senior Cam Geitz was recognized as the KVOE Emporia High male Athlete of the Year on Sports Talk Saturday morning. Geitz was the starting quarterback on the football team for 2 years, was a member of the swim team for 3 years, and was a pitcher and infielder for the baseball team. He earned all Centennial League honors in both football and baseball.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia Jr Spartans 0-2 at Emporia Tournament

The Emporia Junior Spartan baseball team was 0-2 in games played Saturday in the Emporia Tournament. The Jr Spartans were shut out by Fort Scott 11-0 in their first game. The Jr Spartans were outscored by Lawrence 18-10 in their second game. Aiden Ewing hit a 3 run home run...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Audio – Saturday 6-18-22

Cam Geitz – KVOE Emporia High male Athlete of the Year. Curtis Simons – retiring Emporia High Athletic Director.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Eastside Community Group dedicates new basketball court Monday

Work is complete and Eastside Memorial Park’s new basketball court is officially open to the public. The court’s construction is the result of roughly 20 years worth of fundraising and partnerships between the Eastside Community Group and several local agencies including the City of Emporia. During a dedication event Monday afternoon, City of Emporia Vice-Mayor Danny Giefer says he is proud of the new addition and the cooperative efforts that brought it to the community.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

CORONAVIRUS: COVID forces delay in Emporia State’s summer theater production

COVID-19 isn’t spreading at a rapid rate overall, but it is forcing a postponement in an Emporia State theater production. The ESU Summer Theater play “The Underpants” was supposed to take place this week. After four members of the cast and crew developed COVID, the play has been pushed to August 24-27. Tickets are available based on the new schedule and tickets for the original dates will automatically be refunded.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

KBI says Oklahoma man died along Kansas Turnpike in northeast Lyon County

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says an Oklahoma man was found dead along the Kansas Turnpike in far northeast Lyon County late last week. Spokesperson Melissa Underwood says inquiries developed before a man was found near mile marker 153, roughly six miles northeast of the Admire-Council Grove exit and near the Lyon-Wabaunsee county line, shortly after 3:30 pm. Both Lyon County deputies and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers began searching for the man, later identified as Jacob Coffey, age 39 from Bartlesville. A woman had said she was traveling with Coffey northbound when he began “acting erratically,” according to Underwood. After they pulled over, Coffey got out of the vehicle and refused to get back inside.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

First Emporia Garden Tour in three years held Saturday

Residents from across the area took part in the Lyon County Extension Master Gardeners’ first Emporia Garden Tour in three years Saturday. Rick and Colleen Mitchell had three properties up for viewing — 724, 726 and 730 Garfield. Colleen Mitchell says her time growing up on an Illinois farm set the stage for her getting into gardening.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia Fire rescues 25 people from stuck elevator on Emporia State campus

Emporia Fire took some time Monday to free a number of people stuck in an elevator. The incident at Emporia State University’s North Tower was reported around 12:15 pm. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Ryan Conley says the initial call was for 12 people trapped between the first and second floors. The actual number was 25. Conley says that was well above the posted limit, although the official number isn’t immediately available.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Denim and Diamonds ticket sales halfway to sellout status

So far, so good for Newman Regional Health’s annual fundraising push through its Denim and Diamonds campaign. Events Coordinator Michelle Margeson had an update on KVOE’s Talk of Emporia on Monday:. Tickets for the Aug. 5 event went on sale late last week and are available online through...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

UPDATE: CareArc to resume operations Tuesday following early morning waterline break Monday

Aging infrastructure and durability appear to have been the cause of a significant waterline break that shut down operations at CareArc Monday morning. The break was initially reported around 5 am with Chief Executive Officer Renee Hively being alerted around 5:30 am. Just before 3 pm, Hively says they isolated the location of the break underneath the CareArc parking lot with repair work underway.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia Planning Commission to discuss Mahtropolis planned unit development Tuesday

There’s a short agenda for the Empora-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission for its meeting Tuesday evening. The board will look over an application for a requested planned unit development for the so-called Mahtropolis development in northeast Emporia. The current plan has close to 30 homes being built near Trusler Sports Complex.
EMPORIA, KS

