AFR rescue two dogs while extinguishing house fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue was called out to the 8000 block of Tina Dr. NE around 5 a.m. Thursday morning. Crews arrived to a residential fire with smoke and flames coming from the garage of the house.

AFR says crews were able to contain the fire to the garage and keep it from spreading. Firefighters were able to simultaneously battle the fire and search the house; while searching they rescued two dogs who were inside. Officials say the dogs are now safe and no injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported. They say the cause of the fire looks to be accidental.

