Michigan doctor successfully completes the 7 Summits

By Alexandra Bahou
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 4 days ago
If life’s about the climb, then Dr. Rock Patel sure is living. The 47-year-old University of Michigan Health spine surgeon recently completed the coveted "Seven Summits."

"This really makes you realize that we're a tiny piece of this huge world," said Dr. Patel.

The Seven Summits are comprised of the tallest peaks on every continent. While there is some debate between two lists , Dr. Patel's Seven Summit journey included Denali in North America, Aconcagua in South America, Mount Elbrus in Europe, Vinson Massif in Antarctica, Kilimanjaro in Africa, Everest in Asia and Kosciuszko in Australia.

"The Seven Summits were not ... my goal. I was so bad the first time, but I had so much fun. I was like, 'I want to do more of this,'" he said.

But climbing was not something immediately on his radar growing up. "I grew up in the inner city in New York, so there was zero climbing," he said.

Fast forward to 2007, that's when Dr. Patel had just finished his residency and fellowship.

"I was in private practice in New York and I was kind of lonely," he said.

So when a friend invited him on a climb at Longs Peak in Colorado, he jumped at the chance.

"We failed, right? We didn't make the summit. And that was horrible because I'd never climbed before, but I thought it was the coolest experience I've ever had, and I was hooked that moment on," he said.

In the years that followed, there would be failed attempts, expeditions, time off from climbing, successes and a lot of hard work. And when it comes to hard work, his workout schedule is one for the early birds.

"The one thing I'll always tell people is usually people don't need you at 4:30 in the morning," he said.

But for Dr. Patel, he says this grand adventure was never just about the Seven Summits.

"A lot of people have a goal of climbing the Seven Summits and that's why you start. But for me, it just kind of led into that, and it's been a cool experience to travel the world and meet cool new people," he said.

Climbing, he said, has helped him professionally, too, really showing him how to be a team player. "I just finished my MBA and you learn a lot of these leadership skills in school, but there's nothing like actually applying it in real life situations," he said.

Through it all, Dr. Patel said he’s thankful for everything the mountains have given him.

"I feel super privileged to be in a position where I could actually have the opportunity to do these things. And, you know, my dad was an immigrant and he came to America in 1971 with like 50 bucks. And I know that he would have been capable of doing the stuff, it just wasn't available to him," he said.

With each climb came a growing understanding of valuable life lessons.

"It gives you perspective ... like who you are and your place in the entire world and also our responsibility to nature," said Dr. Patel.

Even though his Seven Summit journey has ended, Dr. Patel says his love of climbing hasn’t. He’s doing more technical climbing in Wyoming and Montana — and plans to climb in the Himalayas later this year.

"I think growth is important in life and being open-minded and exploring things. Mountains were just my medium," he said.

