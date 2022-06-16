ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to find the best chocolate shop in Indiana

By Izzy Karpinski
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — For millions of people all across the planet, chocolate makes everything better.

July 7 is World Chocolate Day, and Yelp is getting ready for the sweet occasion by highlighting the best chocolate shop in each state .

In Indiana, the chocolate champion is SoChatti in Indianapolis.

The business, located in the Circle City Industrial Complex on E. Brookside Avenue, is not your typical chocolate shop that sells bonbons and chocolate-covered pretzels.

SoChatti specializes in liquid chocolate which it says captures the flavor that typically gets lost during the traditional chocolate-making process.

Since the company only uses cacao nibs, organic sugar cane, and organic cacao butter to make its chocolate, SoChatti products are dairy-free, vegan, and gluten-free.

SoChatti offers tasting room experiences, plus a kids class, bean to bag chocolate making class, and a chocolate and wine pairing glass.

You can find the full list of chocolate shops here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

FOX59

