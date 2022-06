The rebuilding — or not — of Jones Park Playground with donated funds from the community is going to be decided by City Council June 28. The funds have been available since October 2021 to rebuild. It has been a political football between the county, Asheville City Schools and the city the past seven months. The final decision is up to City Council to provide the necessary long-term maintenance, or it will not get built.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO