Tennessee State

WEATHER- No Relief From Heat Advisory

By Clark Shelton
 4 days ago
Well, the heat continues it’s grip on Tennessee, and the extended forecast calls for even hotter temps to come next week. Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 307 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-170815- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 307 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022...

rutherfordsource.com

#Hot Weather#Severe Weather#South Wind#Heat Wave#National Weather Service#Wednesd
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

