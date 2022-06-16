ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Riverside LL takes Major Division City Championship

reportertoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Riverside Little League Major Division team won the City Championship by defeating Rumford LL 4-0 in a close game played at the Kim Rock complex in Rumford on Wednesday night. Riverside won both games in the best of three series. Riverside won the first game 8-0 and the title clinching...

reportertoday.com

Comments / 2

Related
nbcpalmsprings.com

Fourth Of July Shows Start This Weekend In Riverside County

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Fourth of July fireworks shows, parades and other celebrations in Riverside County will get underway more than a week ahead of America’s 246th birthday, with several extravaganzas slated for this weekend. On Saturday, the city of Murrieta will be combining pre-Independence Day festivities with a...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Youth Basketball Coach Accused of Molesting Player

A 41-year-old youth basketball coach accused of sexually abusing one of his players was out on bail Sunday. Jamien Nicholas Lovell Jackson was arrested on Thursday by officers with the Riverside Police Department’s Sexual Assault – Child Abuse Unit. Police allege that Jackson sexually abused a girl while...
RIVERSIDE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little League#Strikeout#Baseball#Sports#Riverside Ll#Rumford Ll
kcrw.com

New religion: Classic Texas barbecue in San Juan Capistrano

Just as the swallows seasonally return to Mission San Juan Capistrano, directly across the street, customers hungry for Texas barbecue line up for pitmaster and co-owner Daniel Castillo’s brisket, ribs, and hot links. In this week’s edition of “In the Weeds,” Castillo says he learned to barbecue when his...
LATACO

‘La Raza Likes to Dance:’ Remembering When Underground Disco Parties Exploded In L.A.’s Eastside In the 70s

On weekend nights in the late 1970s, Al Guerrero and his friends regularly drove around East L.A. looking for the clues that meant they were about to find a party. They’d cruise up and down Whittier Boulevard, 3rd Street, or Beverly Boulevard, straining their necks to find lines of parked cars, dolled-up teenagers, or the thump thump thump of electronic bass synced to strobe lights.
MONTEBELLO, CA
KTLA

$7M lotto ticket purchased in Los Angeles

There might be a new millionaire in our midst as a multi-million dollar lottery ticket was purchased in the Los Angeles area. The California Lottery announced that a Mega Millions ticket purchased for $2 at a store on La Brea Avenue hit five of six lotto numbers. The ticket is now worth more than $7 […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Amazon’s massive industrial project in Ontario could start a trend

The 4.1 million-square-foot project will be a five-story building loaded with robotics and automation a relatively small footprint. That approach could make it possible to build even more warehouse-distribution facilities in a market already oversaturated with them. Who says there’s no longer enough space on the west side of the...
ONTARIO, CA
rumble.com

Car Parked on Freeway Causes Crash

Occurred on June 8, 2022 / Riverside, California, USA. Info from Licensor: "Car was parked in the right lane to help family fill up gas. They should’ve been in the shoulder lane not in an active right lane. Car that ran out of gas shouldn’t have driven on the freeway when low on gas. Situation could’ve been completely avoided on their behalf."
RIVERSIDE, CA
worldnationnews.com

Redlands Theater Festival set vandalized, Saturday’s performance canceled

The Redlands Theater Festival was forced to cancel its performance in Prospect Park on Saturday evening after set pieces and other equipment were vandalized throughout the night. The festival’s executive director, Shannon Galuzka, said she left the park around midnight on Friday, ending the opening night with a performance of...
REDLANDS, CA
Thrillist

The Little-Known History of California’s Only Black-Founded Town

To seek out America’s Black history is to unwittingly assume the role of archeologist and detective—so many of our stories have been buried or tossed aside, waiting for a patient explorer to unearth them. Such is the case with America’s Black-founded towns, which sprang up in the Reconstruction Era following the Civil War, a product of America’s brief and since-defaulted commitment to provide security for the formerly enslaved. During those fleeting years—before Jim Crow, redlining, and similar codified measures took hold—newly freed Black citizens set off to make good on the long-promised American Dream, planting their flags in undeveloped plots and offering safehavens where race-based discrimination and violence didn’t exist.
CALIFORNIA STATE
longbeachlocalnews.com

Long Beach Opening New Aquatic Playground this Summer

The City of Long Beach is inviting the public to the grand opening of its newest beach attraction, an inflatable aquatic playground known as the “Wibit.” The celebration will take place in the sand at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Alamitos Beach, south of Ocean Boulevard and east of Shoreline Drive, between Fifth and Sixth places.
LONG BEACH, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Firefighters battle brush fire near Beaumont

Firefighters were responding to a three-acre wildfire burning in the Lamb Canyon area south of Beaumont today. The fire was reported east of Lamb Canyon Road and Dump Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Fire officials said the blaze was burning at a moderate rate in light vegetation. No injuries or evacuations were The post Firefighters battle brush fire near Beaumont appeared first on KESQ.
iecn.com

Free music and theatrical shows all summer long at the Redlands Bowl￼

Are you a fan of the Little Mermaid? Or say Johnny Cash? Mariachis?. If so, this summer you have the opportunity to see those shows live and in-person, for FREE at the Redlands Bowl. The beautiful outdoor theater is located under the stars in Downtown Redlands and only a 12 minute drive from San Bernardino, 13 minutes from Colton, and about 18 minutes from Rialto.
REDLANDS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

SigAlert: I-10 freeway lanes shut down due to big rig fire in Beaumont

Traffic was backed up for miles Friday morning along Interstate 10 westbound lanes through Banning and Beaumont due to a big rig fire aboard a truck hauling cars. A SigAlert was issued at 8:21 a.m. following the mishap on the freeway near the Highland Springs Exit. A truck fire was reported at 7:21 a.m.  The freeway's The post SigAlert: I-10 freeway lanes shut down due to big rig fire in Beaumont appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy