MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 700 block of Highland Ridge Dr. in Manhattan on June 15, 2022, around 3:23 p.m. Officers listed MH Development and a 52-year-old female as the victims when it was reported the inside of an apartment was damaged including carpet, light fixtures, walls, a refrigerator, doors, cabinets, couch, mattress, glass tables, dresser, weight bench, and more. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $100,000.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 4 DAYS AGO