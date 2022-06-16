Pet of the Week: Nemo

(ABC 6 News) - A former firefighter who cycles for the group 'Care for Rare America' stopped in Rochester Monday. Jorg Richter is currently on his third trip cycling across the United States from west to east coast. Richter's story began when he learned his friend's child had a rare...
Monday, June 20th, 2022 was the hottest day of the year for most and for some, the hottest day that's been observed in years. Looking at the official record keeping weather station for SE Minnesota, Rochester, 96° was achieved for the high temperature. 96° is a temperature that hasn't been met since last doing it on June 11th, 2017. Five years ago.
Destination Miracles, Music and More! The Rochesterfest 2022 Treasure Hunt is officially here!. You can find clue #2 at Charlie's Eatery and Pub in Rochester on Sunday, June 19. Then, starting on Monday, June 20, you can catch the new clues FIRST on ABC 6 News at approximately 6:45 a.m....
(ABC 6 NEWS) - Father's Day is important for many different reasons. It's a day about spending time with your dad and reflecting on the memories you have with him. And for one Rochester man, this day means something special for him. This story is surely one that will make...
(ABC 6 News) - A new, and uniquely named, coffee shop is now open in Rochester, and it kicked things off by helping out a local non-profit. Bad Ass coffee welcomed customers on Friday with fun prizes, and furry friends, at its grand opening. "They have a great experience, they...
(ABC 6 News) - Rochesterfest is underway and that includes multiple days of golf out at Hadley Creek for the Million Dollar Shoot Out. On top of aiming to get your ball in the hole, you're also aiming to get in a certain square. Those who get closest will be chosen as a finalist to shoot for the million-dollar prize Friday night.
(ABC 6 News) - The Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation of Southeast Minnesota put the finishing touches on the field of flags Monday. Each flag is meant to honor all Americans including military soldiers, first responders, and our heroes during the pandemic. The list of people who helped our communities during...
(ABC 6 NEWS) - The Austin Police Department is searching for an armed robber in Austin. According to the APD Facebook page, the suspect pointed a knife at a employee and demanded money from the register. If you have any information about the suspect or his whereabouts, please call the...
(ABC 6 NEWS) - Rochester former mayor, Chuck Hazama, had his celebration of life today. The theme: Hawaiian. People attending the service were wearing bright colors and Hawaiian shirts to honor his Hawaiian culture. Hazama played a part in creating many traditions in Rochester, including helping to establish Rochesterfest. He...
It had to have been a sign to name Ned, well Ned. I mean it's 'written' onto his side! Look at how this adoptable cat from the Mower County Humane Society has 'NED' written along his side. Ned has had a rough couple of days at the shelter as he...
(ABC 6 News) - When it gets as hot as it is Monday, even utility companies start to sweat. “Here we are in the middle of June with some high heat, high electric demands, which are flipping us into a peak alert event,” said Alex Bumgardner, the utilities operations director at Austin Utilities.
(ABC 6 News) - A Faribault man arrested in connection with a West Concord burglary on Christmas Eve, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor burglary in the 4th degree on Monday. Another charge of firearm or property theft valued over $35,000 was dismissed. Joseph William Ubl was scheduled to appear in court...
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester man was rushed to St. Marys after swallowing a quantity of pills during his arrest Saturday. Rochester police responded to West Circle Drive and 19th Street NW around 9:48 p.m. June 18, after receiving a medical call about a driver "slumped over" in his vehicle.
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester man is being honored as a winner of IBM's 2021 Volunteer Excellence award. Kyle Gilbertson, a software engineer at IBM's Rochester campus is one of two recipients selected from the United States. Because of Kyle's passion for and dedication to volunteering, the not-for-profit of...
A Minnesota motorcyclist was pulled over doing 144 mph in a 65 zone. You'll never guess what he gave as an excuse for why he was going at this extreme speed. On Tuesday afternoon an Olmsted County deputy recorded a man on a motorcycle doing 144 miles per hour. The...
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A freak accident in rural Olmsted County Thursday shut down a section of I-90 for an extended period. Sheriff’s Capt. Jim Schueller says a semi-truck pulling a trailer with several vehicles was in the 7900 block of I-90 around 5:30 pm when it blew a tire.
(ABC 6 News) A Rochester woman lost $7,000 in a multi-part phone scam Wednesday. A 62-year-old woman from Rochester received an automated phone call at about 10:30 a.m. June 16, saying her bank account had been used to make an Amazon purchase. She pressed "1" as directed to indicate that...
(ABC 6 News) -- Several Rochester high school players were named to the all-section team. For Century HS, junior pitcher/infielder Ryan Ohm made it for the second time, and joining him was senior pitcher Mike Rand. Mayo HS had three representatives: Kyle Prindle, Mason Leimbek, and Chase Gasner. Those three...
MANKATO, Minn. – Two people are arrested after a Blue Earth County search turns up drugs and a loaded gun. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (DTF) says it received information on Wednesday that Pilee Kong Gatwatch, 23 of Mankato, was seen entering a Mankato apartment complex. Gatwach was wanted for first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, theft, and fleeing a police officer.
Comments / 0