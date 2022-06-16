Pet of the Week: Nemo

Monday, June 20th, 2022 was the hottest day of the year for most and for some, the hottest day that's been observed in years. Looking at the official record keeping weather station for SE Minnesota, Rochester, 96° was achieved for the high temperature. 96° is a temperature that hasn't been met since last doing it on June 11th, 2017. Five years ago.

