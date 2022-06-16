ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get rid of old electronics during June 25 Indy event

By Matt Adams
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS – Maybe it’s an old TV or a computer that no longer works.

Maybe it’s an old tablet or a phone that’s seen better days.

No matter the case, you can get rid of some unwanted or obsolete electronic devices during an upcoming event.

The Indianapolis Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) and Technology Recyclers are collecting unwanted electronics and electronic waste (e-waste) in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday, June 25. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Indiana Government Center on Robert D. Orr Plaza.

Overflowing recycling bin prompts call for change

Items can be dropped off by car or in person. Accepted items include TVs, cables and wiring, cell phones, computer towers, monitors, printers and more.

There is a $20 fee for any TV or cathode-ray tube (CRT) monitor. Payments are accepted via cash, check or credit card. There’s no fee for other items.

Here’s the complete list of accepted items:

  • All cables and wiring
  • All televisions
  • Batteries (any size, any kind)
  • Camcorders
  • Cameras
  • Cell phones
  • Circuit boards
  • Computer monitors
  • Computer peripherals (keyboards, mice, hard drives, projectors, etc.)
  • Computer towers
  • Computers (desktops, laptops and tablets)
  • Copiers
  • Digital media players
  • Digital photo frames
  • DVD players
  • DVR devices
  • E-readers
  • Fax machines
  • iPods/MP3 players
  • Microwaves and handheld appliances
  • Pagers and Palm Pilots
  • PDAs
  • Portable GPS navigation systems
  • Printers
  • Routers
  • Scanners
  • VCRs
  • Video equipment
  • Video game consoles
