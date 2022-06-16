Post Malone: Twelve Carat Tour at American Airlines Center in Dallas Oct 21, 2022 – presale password

The Golden Boy Boxing Series presale password has finally been added! This is a great chance for you to order Golden Boy Boxing Series match tickets before the public. Believe it, this might be your only opportunity ever to see Golden Boy Boxing Series live in Fort Worth, TX!. Here...
Dallas Southern Pride presents the Juneteenth Unity Weekend Mega Party on Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 10:00pm - 2:30am at Amplified Live!. Early bird tickets on sale now. Buy early to save. Live Performances by Yella Beezy, Erica Banks and more... General Admission and VIP Tickets on sale now! Online...
Juneteenth became a national holiday, in large part, to the work of many Black Texans. So, it only makes sense that to toast to this celebration of freedom, we return to its roots. To honor the cowboys and cowgirls of Texas, Crown Royal will be hosting a grand procession of...
Dallas police have some photos showing two men stealing a phone cable in the Buckner Terrace neighborhood. The photos are from May 13th when the two men cut the cable from a telephone pole on Lawnview Avenue near Military Parkway and Jim Miller.
When you walk into John's Cafe on lower Greenville in Dallas, you'll see history on the walls. Owner John Spyropoulos started his business 50 years ago. "Fifty. Five and O," Spyropoulos said. So, what's the recipe for half a century of success?. "The food here is excellent. The service is...
Many restaurants have opened in June and these are five of some of the hottest you need to check out this month.Jay Wennington/Unsplash. Now that the pandemic has slowed down, and businesses are back in the swing of things, many new restaurants have been opening at a rapid pace across Dallas. These are just five of the best spots to try on your next time your out and about in the area.
Butterball is among the group of less than 100 rare pink pugs in the world. Pugs are much loved all over the world. They are cute and cuddly, with a unique personality. The pink pugs are another breed of pugs that have been making the news. They are so-called because they have a cream-colored coat instead of the standard fawn or black-colored coat. It is caused by a lack of pigment in their skin, iris, and hair. This is also known as albinism. Pink pugs have beautiful blue eyes.
This one’s about serendipity and how the universe does funny things to bring you stories in D Magazine. Awhile back, I met a writer named Amal Ahmed for coffee. We talked about a job she’d recently left and what she was working on. Amal focuses much of her work on environmental issues, so when I asked if she might be interested in writing a story for us about the families suing Golden Gate Funeral Home for allegedly mishandling corpses and losing cremains, she demurred. “But you should talk to my friend Eleanor Cummins,” Amal said. “She has written about the funeral industry and knows all about how it works.”
This year marks the second anniversary of Juneteenth National Independence Day. In 2021, President Joe Biden signed the holiday into federal law, making it the eleventh federal national holiday and the first since 1986, when Martin Luther King Jr. Day was added to the roster. Although the holiday has been...
Do you remember the creepy spotting in Amarillo that sent social media into a frenzy?. On May 21, the Amarillo Zoo surveillance cameras captured footage of a peculiar figure outside its gates. Unsure of what it was or where it came from, the zoo took to social media to help...
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A dozen Texas country musicians will perform on June 16 in Arlington to benefit the Robb School Memorial Fund. Robb Elementary School Memorial FundOne hundred percent of ticket sales will go to those impacted by the May 24 school massacre, which killed 19 fourth-graders and two teachers. At least 17 other children and adults were also injured. Donate to Uvalde school shooting victimsFour to five different artists will perform at the Arlington Music Hall in three different sets. Among the artists performing in a song swap setting are: Randy Brown, Steve Helms, Aerial Hutchins, Case Hardin, Darrin Morris, Gary Kyle, Jamie Richards, James Lann, Mo Robson, James Nored, Ryder Grimes and Tanner Sparks.The concert comes on the first day of a special Texas House committee investigating all aspects of the mass shooting.
DALLAS — Traffic was heavy Monday morning on the northbound lanes of I-45 due to two separate accidents. The backups were affecting drivers heading toward downtown Dallas. The accidents were both along I-45: one near Botham Jean Boulevard, the other by Pennsylvania Avenue. WFAA traffic reporter Stacia Willson said...
Broadcaster Clarice Tinsley, featured in the Advocate on multiple occasions, announced the death of her son Steve on social media. Steve died a week ago, she said, from complications of type 1 diabetes at age 44. “He was 5 going on 6 when I met him and 8 when I...
The website SmartAsset compiled their list of the "2022 Safest Cities in the Country" and the Lone Star State landed eight in the top 20. What city do you think was the safest? Let's find out. Violent Crime in America. According to a report from Council on Criminal Justice, violent...
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas town made the list of the 2022 safest cities in Texas. Whitehouse ranked at number 46, according to a Safest Cities report. Below you can find a list of the top 10 cities. Trophy Club (Dallas) Fulshear (Houston) Fairview (Dallas) Colleyville (Fortworth) Memorial Villages (Houston) Elgin Highland Village […]
Comments / 0