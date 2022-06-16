Fatality on the Colorado River near Pipe Creek Beach

Effective: 2022-06-19 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-19 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidities can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please notify field crews of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Coconino Plateau; Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Marble and Glen Canyons; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264; Western Mogollon Rim; Yavapai County Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MST SUNDAY DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MOST OF NORTHERN ARIZONA The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a Red Flag Warning due to strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM MST Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Locations near Dilkon, Doney Park, Flagstaff, Fredonia, Grand Canyon, Holbrook, Jacob Lake, Kykotsmovi, North Rim, Page, Prescott, Prescott Valley, Seligman, Shonto, Snowflake- Taylor, Tuba City, Valle, Williams and Winslow. This includes portions of the Coconino National Forest, Kaibab National Forest, Prescott National Forest and Tonto National Forest. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 5 to 10 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.

APACHE COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO