Coconino County, AZ

Fatality on the Colorado River near Pipe Creek Beach

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 11, at approximately 2 p.m., the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of a passenger on a commercial river trip who had fallen into the Colorado River. Commercial guides were able to reach the woman by boat. The commercial guides pulled her from the river and began...

AZFamily

More evacuations lifted near Flagstaff; Pipeline Fire is now 50% contained

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- More evacuations were lifted Monday for those living near the Pipeline Fire that continues to burn near Flagstaff. The Coconino County Sheriff’s office says families living in communities such as Crater Estates, Moon Crater, and West Alpine Ranchos can return home. In addition, people living along Highway 89 Wupatki Trails to Sacred Mountain Trading Post are now allowed to return. As crews get a better handle on the fire, most of the communities under pre-evacuation statuses, such as East Alpine Ranchos and areas north of Sacred Mountain Trading Post and Medicine Valley, were also downgraded to “READY” status.
knau.org

Wildfire morning update, Monday, 06/20/22: Pipeline Fire 50% contained, Haywire 40% contained, Flagstaff officials urge residents below fire scars to buy flood insurance

The Pipeline Fire burning on the Coconino National Forest north of Flagstaff is now 50% contained at just over 26,000 acres. Fire managers say the first significant rainfall of the monsoon Saturday helped minimize its spread. According to Inciweb, rain gauges around the Pipeline Fire recorded a high of 0.16" of precipitation.
SignalsAZ

Sedona Notice on Trucks Over 30 Feet

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) would like to remind drivers of trucks over 30 feet not to enter the switchbacks on State Route (SR) 89A in Oak Creek Canyon during its current construction project. Construction is taking place near Pumphouse Wash Bridge in the switchback section of Oak Creek...
flyfishings.art

Fishing Lakes Near Flagstaff Arizona

Fishing Lakes Near Flagstaff Arizona. Choose a lake for more information. Camping is available at or near each lake from may to september. 8510 lake mary rd , flagstaff, az 86005. Walleye, northern pike, channel catfish and other fish species. The very best trout fishing is in the spring and fall.
knau.org

Wildfire morning update, 06/17/22: crews make progress, forest closures begin, high winds, thunderstorms in the forecast

Forest Service officials will temporarily close certain areas of both the Coconino and Kaibab national forests beginning Friday and Saturday due to fire danger. On the Kaibab National Forest, the area of Bill Williams Mountain will close beginning at 8 a.m. On the Coconino National Forest, the areas of Pumphouse Wash/Kelly Canyon and Fisher Point/Walnut Canyon will close Saturday at 8 a.m.
Sedona Red Rock News

Missing hiker search quiets

More than two weeks ago, Flagstaff hiker Axel Brugere went missing in Oak Creek Canyon, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office has not reported any updates. “We have moved to a limited continuous search,” CCSO Public Information Officer Jon Paxton said. “We will continue to follow up on any leads we get. But we are no longer having an active search.”
kjzz.org

Northern Arizona may see rain this weekend

Arizona's monsoon officially began June 15, and Flagstaff may get its first storm of the season this weekend. Flagstaff meteorologist Justin Johnrow with the National Weather Service said a few areas in northern Arizona may see half an inch or more of rain over the weekend. “We’ve already got some...
12news.com

Monsoon 2022 starts with thunderstorms and power outages in Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Monsoon is here and with it comes the wet weather we've all been waiting for. As scattered showers and embedded thunderstorms develop in the Flagstaff area, APS reports several power outages nearby. WEATHER RADAR: /radar. JOIN WEATHER WATCHERS: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1673158169658685. Earlier Saturday, nearly 4,600 customers were without...
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Black Mesa Area, Coconino Plateau, Grand Canyon Country by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-19 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-19 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidities can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please notify field crews of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Coconino Plateau; Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Marble and Glen Canyons; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264; Western Mogollon Rim; Yavapai County Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MST SUNDAY DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MOST OF NORTHERN ARIZONA The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a Red Flag Warning due to strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM MST Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Locations near Dilkon, Doney Park, Flagstaff, Fredonia, Grand Canyon, Holbrook, Jacob Lake, Kykotsmovi, North Rim, Page, Prescott, Prescott Valley, Seligman, Shonto, Snowflake- Taylor, Tuba City, Valle, Williams and Winslow. This includes portions of the Coconino National Forest, Kaibab National Forest, Prescott National Forest and Tonto National Forest. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 5 to 10 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
BBC

Powerful 'smoke twister' spotted in Arizona

The twister formed from smoke from the Pipeline Fire in Flagstaff, Arizona, which has burned more than 20,000 acres so far. Hundreds of homes have been evacuated as more than 600 firefighters battle the blaze. According to local new outlets, the fire was allegedly started by a 57-year-old man who...
KOLD-TV

Why Arizona fireworks shows may be canceled this summer

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As fires continue to burn in the High Country, the question of how fireworks should be used in upcoming Fourth of July celebrations takes on greater significance. When the pandemic started, the sale of fireworks in Arizona took a hit. Demand has bounced back quickly, but...
Lincoln Report

A Breathtaking Small Town to Visit in Arizona

Look no further than Arizona's small towns if you are seeking a true taste of the American West. Whether you want to explore the state's natural wonders or see its vibrant art scene, there is much to keep you busy here. And as a small-town starter, Sedona may be of interest to you.
