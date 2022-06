Desmond Kull: February 23, 2010 – June 15, 2022 (age 12) Desmond Kull, 12, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away on the 15th of June in the year of our Lord, 2022. Desmond was born and raised in Casper. He was known for his willingness to help and his care for other people. He was very quick to make friends. Desmond was homeschooled, with his favorite subject being history, and he loved building things with his hands. Desmond is enjoying His presence of Jesus even more fully now.

