Food Vendors Sought for Tree Town Festival

Leo L. Fox 79, of Kenton passed away on June 18, 2022 at Hardin Memorial Hospital. Leo was born July 27, 1942 to Leo R. and Doris (Ritter) Fox of Carey, Ohio. Leo Married Janet Murling on December 18, 1965 she survives him. He is survived by his sons; Tony (Banetta) Fox of Wapakoneta, Matthew (Linda) Fox of Kenton, Jeremy Fox of Marion, a daughter; Christina Alexander of Marion, grandchildren; Nichols, Cheyenne of Lima, Skyler of Marion, Madison of Lima, Jeffery of Bucyrus, Amanda of Florida, brother; Frank (Shirley) Fox of Carey, sisters; Mary Fox of Carey and Vicky (James) Luman of Williamstown. Leo was a Carey High School Graduate and an Army Veteran. He retired from Morton Buildings after thirty-five years. SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted by the family with arrangements. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Leo to the American Lung Association in Ohio. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

KENTON, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO