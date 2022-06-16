ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest, OH

Food Vendors Sought for Tree Town Festival

By Artist
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few more food vendors are being sought to participate in the Tree Town Festival. It is scheduled for July...

Hardin Freedom Fest Looking For Groups For Parade

The Hardin County Freedom Fest Committee is looking for groups, families, scouts, 4H clubs, etc. who would like to participate in the 4th of July Parade. The parade will be on July 4th with line up starting at 9 am and the parade starting at 10 am. The staging area will be the Mary Lou Johnson Library. The parade will start at the armory and turn left towards town on Main St., then turn left on Columbus Street ending at the Kenton Middle School.
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
Adult Events at MLJ-HCD Library

The Mary Lou Johnson – Hardin County District Library will be holding adult events this week. On Tuesday the 21st from 5-6:30 it is the adult writing club. Feel free to bring a laptop. Journals, notebooks, greeting cards, writing utensils, and refreshments will be provided. On Wednesday at 6pm...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
STNA Training Program Through OMJHC and Hardin Community School

Ohio Means Jobs Hardin County, in partnership with Hardin Community School, Rhodes State College, and OhioHealth Hardin Memorial Hospital are offering a STNA training program at the Hardin Community School at 400 Decatur Street in Kenton. The program begins June 27th and goes through August 19th with classes held on...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
Obituary for Leo L. Fox

Leo L. Fox 79, of Kenton passed away on June 18, 2022 at Hardin Memorial Hospital. Leo was born July 27, 1942 to Leo R. and Doris (Ritter) Fox of Carey, Ohio. Leo Married Janet Murling on December 18, 1965 she survives him. He is survived by his sons; Tony (Banetta) Fox of Wapakoneta, Matthew (Linda) Fox of Kenton, Jeremy Fox of Marion, a daughter; Christina Alexander of Marion, grandchildren; Nichols, Cheyenne of Lima, Skyler of Marion, Madison of Lima, Jeffery of Bucyrus, Amanda of Florida, brother; Frank (Shirley) Fox of Carey, sisters; Mary Fox of Carey and Vicky (James) Luman of Williamstown. Leo was a Carey High School Graduate and an Army Veteran. He retired from Morton Buildings after thirty-five years. SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted by the family with arrangements. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Leo to the American Lung Association in Ohio. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.
KENTON, OH
Forest, OH
ODOT Announces Road Work In Weekly Update

ODOT has announced road work in our region. In Hardin County this week, U.S. 68 between the city of Kenton and the Hancock County line and State Route 31 between the city of Kenton and the Union County line will have lane restrictions for berming operations. In Wyandot county State...
KENTON, OH
Owsley catches largest verified flathead from Indian Lake

Chad Owsley, the self-described captain of “Fish and Fun,” has a new moniker these days. He now is known as the “Flathead King of Indian Lake” after he caught the biggest flathead catfish to be documented officially coming out of Indian Lake during any tournament. His monster weighed in at 42.87 pounds.
LIMA, OH
DeWine and Husted Announce Brownfield Remediation Projects

On Friday June 17, 2022, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced $192 million in grants for local communities as part of the new Ohio Brownfield Remediation Program. Several counties in our region were recipients of funding. In Allen County $860,000 was allocated to clean up the...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
West Central Ohio Crime Task Force Tip Line

The West Central Ohio Crime Task Force has a new anonymous tip line phone number. Callers report suspected drug activity anonymously by calling 419-996-7002. When making a call please be prepared with as much information as possible such as:. · Where the suspected activity is taking place. · When...
PUBLIC SAFETY
County Road 9 Near Liberty Benton High School To Close

County Road 9 in Hancock County next to Liberty Benton High School and the new elementary and jr. high building will be closing for a widening project. The project will begin on July 5th and is expected to be completed August 24th.. The detour for the area will be State...
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
City of Mansfield announces one-time sweep for storm debris

MANSFIELD -- After evaluating the aftermath of the storms this week and our budget, the City of Mansfield will make a one-time sweep of the city to pick up branches and yard waste from the storm Monday night. This is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, June 22. There is no...
MANSFIELD, OH
Alum Creek Lake drowning victim identified

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — The man who drowned at Alum Creek Lake on Friday, June 10 has been identified as 59-year-old Charles Watson from Columbus. Watson was the second body recovered from the lake in a three-day span. Emergency crews recovered Watson’s body Friday evening from Alum Creek State Park Lake, according to the Ohio […]
Tenants in South Toledo apartments say their homes flooded ... again

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tracie Graham says she’s not a happy camper. “When I woke up this morning at 6 o’clock, I stepped into puddles of water. My carpet is soaking wet,” describes Graham while walking through her apartment. “My shoes are, my shoes are completely soaked.”
TOLEDO, OH
Lima Municipal Court records

Zachary Burke, 19, of Lima, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 30 days jail. 29 days suspended. $250 fine. William A. Benjamin, 46, of Lima, found guilty of DUS - 12 point susp. Sentence: 30 days jail. 27 days suspended. $250 fine. Benjamin A. Burton, 39, of Lima, found guilty of...
LIMA, OH
Richland County tornado on Monday night came with no warning

MANSFIELD -- Tornado warning sirens didn't blare in Richland County late Monday night because the National Weather Service office in Cleveland didn't issue a tornado warning. There was not even a tornado watch posted by the weather service as the first of two powerful storms approached north central Ohio on Monday night, spawning an F1 tornado in southeast Richland County at 11:33 p.m.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
One person shot overnight in East Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot overnight in east Toledo on Earl and Rogers streets just north of the Weiler Homes. The victim was transported to the hospital by life squad and their condition is currently unknown. Multiple shell casings were found scattered in the street and police...
TOLEDO, OH
EF-1 tornado touched down in Richland and Ashland counties Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A tornado touched down in Richland and Ashland counties on Monday evening, June 13th, the National Weather Service confirms. The EF-1 tornado had estimated maximum wind speeds of 105 mph and occurred at 11:33 PM. There were no injuries or fatalities. The community was left with...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
EF1 Tornado Confirmed in Morrow County

The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF1 tornado touched down in Morrow County on Monday at 11:22 pm. The tornado was on the ground for approximately 7 minutes with winds reaching 105 MPH. No injuries were reported.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
NWS: 3 EF1 tornadoes touched down in 4 Ohio counties Monday night

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The National Weather Service confirmed three tornadoes touched down in multiple Ohio counties on Monday night. According to preliminary reports, the tornadoes happened within a 16-minute span as a round of severe storms passed through central Ohio. Surveys conducted by the NWS rated all three as...
OHIO STATE

