ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Travis Pastrana to Pilot 862-HP 1983 Subaru at Goodwood Next Week

By Mark Vaughn
Autoweek.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoonigan and Subaru teamed up to make this 862-hp 1983 Subaru GL. Travis Pastrana will drive it up the hill at Goodwood next week. It will also star in a Hoonigan Gymkhana film. Travis Pastrana has yet to run out of outrageous vehicles to drive, ride, or fly off...

www.autoweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Autoweek.com

How Motorsports’ Winningest Woman Tamed an NHRA 'Knucklehead'

Steve Johnson mocked the Swarovsky crystals Angelle Sampey incorporated into her riding leathers, then went to a Walmart store, found plastic rhinestones, and dotted his racing suit with those. She told him he made a fool of himself, said he “wants to be a girl like me,” and called him...
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance Celebrates Father’s Day in Style

The Concours on Rodeo began 30 years ago when Ferrari wanted to introduce its new 348 Spider and wanted to do it in just the right place. There is perhaps no better place in the world for a convertible Ferrari than Beverly Hills. So then-Ferrari president Luca Cordero di Montezemolo called Bruce Meyer, the guy who, if you look around a little, is actually a force majeur behind every car event in California and beyond. Meyer made some calls and that Father’s Day 1992 saw the first Concours on Rodeo. Montezemolo showed up, Sergio Pininfarina showed up, Piero Ferrari showed up, and thousands of dads showed up, families in tow. They would keep coming every year since, with an interruption for COVID. Last year they did a rolling concours, followed by cars parked in front of City Hall instead of on Rodeo Drive. This year they kept the parade of cool cars and parked them once again on Rodeo Drive again.
RODEO, CA
Autoweek.com

NHRA Bristol Saturday Qualifying, Sunday Pairings: Red-Hot Mike Salinas on Top

Mike Salinas rolled to the No. 1 qualifier in Top Fuel on Saturday at the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, moving a step closer to his third straight win at Bristol Dragway. Robert Hight (Funny Car), Aaron Stanfield (Pro Stock) and Angelle Sampey (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also qualified No. 1 at the ninth of 22 races during the 2022 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy