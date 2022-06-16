Travis Pastrana to Pilot 862-HP 1983 Subaru at Goodwood Next Week

The Concours on Rodeo began 30 years ago when Ferrari wanted to introduce its new 348 Spider and wanted to do it in just the right place. There is perhaps no better place in the world for a convertible Ferrari than Beverly Hills. So then-Ferrari president Luca Cordero di Montezemolo called Bruce Meyer, the guy who, if you look around a little, is actually a force majeur behind every car event in California and beyond. Meyer made some calls and that Father’s Day 1992 saw the first Concours on Rodeo. Montezemolo showed up, Sergio Pininfarina showed up, Piero Ferrari showed up, and thousands of dads showed up, families in tow. They would keep coming every year since, with an interruption for COVID. Last year they did a rolling concours, followed by cars parked in front of City Hall instead of on Rodeo Drive. This year they kept the parade of cool cars and parked them once again on Rodeo Drive again.

