Mia Fevola flaunts her sensational figure as she poses in a body-hugging beige ribbed dress

By Caleb Taylor
 4 days ago

She's one of Melbourne's rising social media stars.

And Mia Fevola proved exactly why when she flaunted her sensational figure in a ribbed cream dress on Thursday.

The 22-year-old happily showcased her statuesque and svelte frame in the ensemble, sharing two images to Instagram.

Mia Fevola flaunted her sensational figure on Thursday when she posed in a body-hugging beige ribbed dress, sharing two images to Instagram

Mia added a glossy makeup palette for the occasion and wore her tresses in a high ponytail.

'What a wknd [weekend],' she captioned the post.

Mia was quickly inundated with comments from her 150,000 strong followers, with many calling her 'beautiful' and 'simply stunning'.

The 22-year-old happily showcased her statuesque and svelte frame in the ensemble. 'What a wknd [weekend],' she captioned the post

Mia is the daughter of AFL star Brendan Fevola and make-up artist, Alex Fevola.

Mia's only recently returned to the social media platform.

In October 2021, she was subjected to misogynistic abuse online with trolls betting on which footballer she would date next, following her split from Western Bulldogs star Jamarra Ugle-Hagan.

The rising star left the social media platform after she was trolled in October over her split with Jamarra

At the time avid fans of the star flocked to the comments section, calling out the 'disgusting' bullying.

Mia announced her split from Jamarra on Instagram in September.

Following their split, she deleted pictures of the footy star from her account.

Mia was subjected to misogynistic abuse online with trolls betting on which footballer she would date next. Mia announced her split from Jamarra (left) on Instagram in September 2021

