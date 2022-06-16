ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Body found near Loop 11, WFPD investigating

By Sara Tomarelli
 4 days ago

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department are investigating a body that was found around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday located near Loop 11.

The body of a white male along with a gun was found near The Bluff Hiking Area, according to officers at the scene.

At this time, the identity of the man is unknown.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more information.

