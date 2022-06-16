Body found near Loop 11, WFPD investigating
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department are investigating a body that was found around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday located near Loop 11.
The body of a white male along with a gun was found near The Bluff Hiking Area, according to officers at the scene.
At this time, the identity of the man is unknown.
This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma's Homepage as we gather more information.
