Tree on wires shuts down section of Route 1021 in Luzerne County
WEST WYOMING, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State Route 1021 was shut down in Luzerne County for the report of a fallen tree on wires caused by the heavy storm.
According to PennDOT, SR 1021, Eight Street in West Wyoming, Luzerne County was closed due to a downed tree on wires.Traffic stop in Carbondale leads to drug arrest
Crews cleared out the tree and were able to reopen the roadway later in the morning.
Motorists can check roads conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA .

