Luzerne County, PA

Tree on wires shuts down section of Route 1021 in Luzerne County

By Vivian Muniz
 4 days ago

WEST WYOMING, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State Route 1021 was shut down in Luzerne County for the report of a fallen tree on wires caused by the heavy storm.

According to PennDOT, SR 1021, Eight Street in West Wyoming, Luzerne County was closed due to a downed tree on wires.

Traffic stop in Carbondale leads to drug arrest

Crews cleared out the tree and were able to reopen the roadway later in the morning.

Motorists can check roads conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Related
WBRE

Counties team up for Black Fly Suppression Operation

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Due to the large population of black flies in NEPA, tourism and outdoor activities are difficult to enjoy because of the number of flies. However, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (PA-DEP) has come up with a black fly control program that involves impacted counties partnering together. According to Luzerne County […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Agnes at Fifty: A look back at the flood of 1972

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s hard to believe that 50 years ago a storm hit the Wilkes-Barre area changing lives and the landscape forever. On Monday night, Eyewitness News will spend an hour, remembering tropical storm Agnes. The storm that ravaged the region in June of 1972. The video in many of the stories […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Luzerne County government watcher Brian Shiner has died

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Kingston resident Brian Shiner, an outspoken watcher of Luzerne County government, has died, according to the funeral home handling his arrangements. Ted Collins, of the Maher-Collins Funeral Home in Kingston, confirmed Shiner died Sunday and said the death was not deemed...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
City
Wyoming, PA
City
Carbondale, PA
County
Luzerne County, PA
State
Wyoming State
City
West Wyoming, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
City
Luzerne, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Government
Luzerne County, PA
Traffic
Local
Pennsylvania Government
LehighValleyLive.com

Medical marijuana dispensary readying to move into decades-old Allentown area pub

A medical marijuana dispensary is readying to move into a building that once housed a decades-old Hanover Township, Lehigh County pub. Wakefield, Massachusetts-based Curaleaf Holdings, which operates 17 Pennsylvania and five New Jersey medical marijuana dispensaries, plans to open this summer in space previously occupied by Chess N Checkers Pub & Restaurant. The pub closed in December 2021 after nearly a quarter-century in business at 1801 Airport Road.
ALLENTOWN, PA
skooknews.com

Firefighters Respond to Fire at Former Mahanoy Area Middle School

Mahanoy City firefighters were called to a fire at the former Mahanoy Area Middle School on Monday morning. Around 7:30am, Monday, emergency personnel were called to 400 East South Street, in Mahanoy City for a possible structure fire. As firefighters responding, borough police reported that there was a fire on...
MAHANOY CITY, PA
WOLF

Williamsport man dies in fatal Lycoming County crash

LEWIS TWP, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — A young man from Williamsport was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on Saturday morning. State Police report that 26-year-old Travis Fedoriw lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a ditch along State Route 15 in Lewis Township around 9:48 AM.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Times News

One injured in Lehighton crash

One person was injured this morning when involved in a crash in Lehighton. The incident occurred around 10:45 a.m. along Ashtown Drive. A driver traveling west struck a stone bridge abutment over the Mahoning Creek. The victim was treated at the scene by Lehighton paramedics before being transported to a...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Riverfest returns to Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — This weekend in Luzerne County is all about getting out on the river, the Susquehanna River, that is. Riverfest kicked off Friday night at Nesbitt Park in Wilkes-Barre. The yearly event hosted by the Riverfront Parks Committee features kayak rides, activities for the kids, live...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Flames damage home in Schuylkill County

ORWIGSBURG, Pa. — Flames damaged a home in Schuylkill County Friday night. The alarm came in around 9:30 p.m. along Tammany Street in Orwigsburg. Firefighters from surrounding communities were called in to help. Several streets around the fire scene were blocked off. No cause was listed for the fire...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Abandoned puppies found in parking lot in Monroe County

STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — Six puppies, believed to be less than one week old, were found inside a bag in a shopping cart at the Mount Pocono Walmart. "It is horrible because they could have suffocated in a plastic bag," said Wendy Edwards, the vet tech at the Animal Welfare Society of Monroe, also known as AWSOM, in Stroud Township.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Death investigation in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A 17-year-old boy has died after a shooting in Lackawanna County. Authorities responded to a home on Bowens Road in Spring Brook Township around midnight Saturday. State police and the district attorney are involved, but would not comment on the nature of the investigation. See...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Fatal Lackawanna County shooting ruled homicide

SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —  The Lackawanna County Coroner has released more information regarding the 17-year-old who was fatally shot on Saturday. The coroner said the victim, 17-year-old Joseph Roberson, of Thornhurst, died of a gunshot wound to the head. The coroner has ruled the incident a homicide. The incident happened in the […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Suspicious Bag Draws Response from Law Enforcement in McAdoo

A suspicious item in McAdoo drew a response from law enforcement early Sunday. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, around 5:00pm, on Sunday, June 19th, 2022, a suspicious brown travel suitcase was found in the front lawn of a home on East Blaine Street. It was not known...
MCADOO, PA
WBRE

Vision Home Builders customers not satisfied with state response

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There are new developments Monday night in an ongoing I-team investigation into the abrupt closing of Vision Home Builders in Columbia County. Several customers of the company say they are not pleased with the response they got from the state regarding complaints they filed against vision home builders. There are a […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Driver dies after crashing motorcycle into fallen tree

EAST BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. – A person died Saturday after crashing into a fallen tree while riding a motorcycle in Schuylkill County. State police say they responded to a reported crash at Chestnut Road/Route 443 and Orchard Lane just after 12:30 a.m. They found that a large, rotted tree...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Police: Columbia County Scam Costly for Valley Woman

CATAWISSA – One Columbia County police department is out with a story of a local woman scammed out of $35,000. Police in Catawissa received a report from a woman who said she was checking her emails and saw a “Security Message” appear on her computer screen telling her to contact Microsoft.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Man dead after crash in Lycoming County

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A 26-year-old Williamsport man lost his life in a car crash Saturday morning. It happened along State Route 15 in Lewis Township in Lycoming County. State police say Travis Fedoriw lost control of his car and crashed into a ditch. He was pronounced dead at...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP DUI checkpoints set in Monroe, Carbon County

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Leighton announced they will be conducting DUI patrols on the Independence Day holiday weekend. According to PSP, the aim of the sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. As to uphold the […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

