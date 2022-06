The acclaimed, record-breaking run of Disney’s Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation, created and directed by Jonathan Rockefeller, will be arriving in Reading on March 28, 2023. The celebrated show for families of all ages, will bring Pooh, Christopher Robin, and their best friends Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit, and Owl (and Tigger too!) to Reading, with performances running on March 28, 2023 at Miller Center for the Arts located at Reading Area Community College. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, July 15th at 10am. For tickets and more information, visit winniethepoohshow.com.

READING, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO